The Solana meme crypto community comes together to support Crypto Pioneer Changpeng Zhao (CZ) as he’s facing legal difficulties in the United States

$CZOL - CZOLANA focuses on shedding light on CZ’s invaluable work for the crypto community. CZOLANA is doing so by creating memes with CZ's face, in a fun way, as he spends time in the U.S. after being banned from traveling by the DoJ.

The community is also developing a trending bot that will be given to other communities to use for a minimal fee. The fees earned by “CZOL Trending” will buy back $CZOL and burn it. This was a proposal that initially was submitted to the DAO and is now becoming a reality.









The community is supporting each other in light of the Legend CZ, which has built the biggest exchange in the world and onboarded probably the most people into crypto.

The DAO is a great opportunity for community members to submit their ideas and vote on other members' ideas, says a passionate community member.

The community expects to grow exponentially as we get closer to Changpeng Zhao’s trial date on the 30th of April.

The community will try its absolute best to support CZ in any way possible.

It has already started a hashtag trend named #cryptosupportCZ and will do other incentives closer to the date.

Crypto gives humanity the freedom to transact freely in a decentralized manner, and CZ has played an important role in that.



The token $CZOL , which is the heart of the ecosystem, is based on Solana’s blockchain and has a 0% buy-and-sell tax.

The smart contract has been renounced, meaning no new tokens can be minted.

In addition to its recent price movement, CZOL ($CZOLANA) is making waves in the crypto community trending on CoinMarketCap: CZOLANA is trending among the most visited tokens on CoinMarketCap .

Moreover, the token is now listed on both Toobit and Lbank , increasing its accessibility.

About $CZOLANA

CZOL ($CZOLANA) is a community-driven token built on the Solana blockchain with a mission to celebrate Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and his contributions to the cryptocurrency world. The project is governed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that controls a significant portion of the token supply and fosters a collaborative environment where members can propose and vote on ideas. Through fun initiatives like meme creation and a fee-generating trending bot used for buybacks and burns, the CZOLANA community aims to not only show appreciation for CZ but also generate value for $CZOL token holders.



For more information and regular updates please visit the official website , Telegram , and Twitter channels.



