zakipoint Health Partners with WLT to bring the best analytics that reduce healthcare spend and close gaps in care

CAMBRIDGE, MA, US, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership between zakipoint Health Inc. and WLT Software Enterprises aims to revolutionize the healthcare analytics landscape by providing third-party administrators (TPAs) and health plans with an advanced analytics solution designed to optimize cost savings and improve healthcare outcomes.

At the core of this partnership is the development of a comprehensive analytics platform called zAnalytics that makes it easy to identify the cost drivers and suggested actions that lead to huge savings. zNavigator offers detailed 360-degree views of member data through an intuitive dashboard and uses predictive analytics to drive member-level actions, resulting in proactive care navigation. Using predictive analytics, one of our TPAs started supporting proactive care, positive lifestyle modifications, and non-pharmacological interventions, resulting in $20 million in Rx savings for their client.

Access to claims data is crucial for understanding healthcare utilization patterns and identifying areas of potential cost savings. zAnalytics aggregates claims data from various sources, allowing case managers to identify high-cost procedures, frequent visits, and other factors driving healthcare spending. Leveraging predictive modeling techniques, the platform (zAnalytics + zNavigator) can forecast future healthcare costs and identify members likely to experience significant health events. This proactive approach enables case managers to intervene early, potentially preventing costly hospitalizations or complications.

Ramesh Kumar, CEO of zakipoint Health, said, “WLT customers are looking to supercharge their care navigation initiatives by leveraging predictive and prescriptive analytics. Driving higher levels of outreach and engagement is key. We are excited about how we can bring together real-time data to drive impact for WLT customers and have already proven great results with Show Me Health Administration.“

Shelley Van Etten, CEO and President of WLT Software Enterprises, Inc. "Our partnership with zakipoint Health represents a pivotal moment in our commitment to delivering data-driven solutions for the healthcare industry. zakipoint Health’s predictive analytics empower healthcare administrators to gain insights into cost-driving risks, enabling proactive decision-making. With ready-to-use action plans designed to enhance benefit utilization and drive member engagement, our collaboration will revolutionize how healthcare organizations optimize resources and improve patient outcomes. Together, we are poised to lead the charge in leveraging predictive analytics to drive meaningful change in the healthcare landscape."

About Zakipoint Health

zakipoint Health is a company on a mission to bring transparency, direction and personalization to healthcare consumers, bringing all benefit services, data, insights and tools into one place for members on a self-insured plan. With a best-in-class platform, reporting, and engagement tools, we identify risks, drive action, connect with members and track success, empowering companies to reduce risk and costs while creating healthier, more engaged members. For more information, visit zakipointhealth.com.

About WLT Software Enterprises

WLT Software Enterprises, Inc., is a leading provider of advanced benefits administration and claims adjudication systems for Insurance Companies, Government Employee Plans, TPAs, and Self-Administered Groups. With corporate offices in Clearwater, FL, WLT's core systems include CompClaims and MediClaims. Core system capabilities encompass a range of benefit and claim types, from Work Comp to full Medical, Dental, Vision, and Prescription Drug to FSA, HSA, HRA, COBRA, Disability, and HMO Capitation. To learn more, visit www.wltsoftware.com.