Innovative Payments Conference Dives into the Future of Payments

Industry experts convene in Washington, D.C., for the May Event

WASHINGTON, DC, US, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of the national party conventions this summer, payments professionals will get the inside scoop on the political environment at the Innovative Payments Conference (IPC) when on-air political analyst Amy Walter keynotes the May 5-7 event in Washington, D.C.

With over 25 years of experience dissecting political dynamics as the National Editor of the Cook Political Report, Amy Walter is a familiar face on major news platforms. Having contributed to election night coverage and boasting a distinguished career, including roles at ABC News, Walter's accolades include recognition as one of the “Top 50 Journalists” and receipt of The Washington Post’s Crystal Ball Award.

“Being in the D.C. area during a Presidential election is always exciting, and we eagerly anticipate Walter’s insights into the election and more,” said IPA President and CEO Brian Tate. “However, this year’s IPC goes beyond the election, exploring the future of payments and how innovation continues to shape the industry.”

Conference attendees also will get insights into the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, which requires a collective response at the state and federal levels. Confirmed speakers for this year’s conference include:

· FDIC Vice Chair, Travis Hill;
· Treasury, Deputy Assistant. Secretary for Financial Institutions, Jeannette Quick;
· Homeland Security, Cross-Border Financial Crime Center, Brian Davis; and
· U.S. Representative Mike Flood (R-NE)

In addition to addressing political and regulatory issues in the payments sphere, the conference will tackle:

· Strategies for preventing payments fraud;
· The transformative role of AI in payments innovation; and
· The potential of emerging payment technologies to reach global markets.

For more information about the 2024 IPC or to register, please visit: ipa.org/ipc.html.

About the IPA

The Innovative Payments Association (IPA) is the leading voice of the electronic payments sector, including prepaid products, mobile wallets, and person-to-person (P2P) technology for consumers, businesses, and governments at all levels. The IPA encourages the efficient use of electronic payments, cultivates financial inclusion through educating and empowering consumers, and represents the industry before legislative and regulatory bodies. To learn more about IPA, visit ipa.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

Heather McElrath
Innovative Payments Assocaition
