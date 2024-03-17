When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 17, 2024 FDA Publish Date: March 18, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Company Name: Wenders LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews

Company Announcement

Wenders LLC of Dublin, CA is recalling specific production lots of Trader Joes Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews – (SKU Number – 37884) Lot# T12139, T12140, T12141, and T12142 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Product was sold in the states of AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, ID, KS, LA, NM, NV, OK, OR, TN, TX, UT, and WA at Trader Joe’s locations.

The product can be identified by the country of origin, India or Vietnam and the “Lot No:” printed on the back panel of the plastic pouches Trader Joes Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews (SKU Number – 37884) No other Lot No:s or products are affected by this recall.

Lot No# Best Before Date T12139 Feb 21, 2025 T12140 Mar 01, 2025 T12141 Mar 08, 2025 T12142 Mar 10, 2025

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The issue was identified through routine testing by FDA during import, which indicated that at least one of the recalled lots tested positive for the presence of Salmonella.

Consumers should not eat any products covered by this recall. Consumers who have purchased a recalled product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at foodsafety@wendersllc.com