Press briefing – Environment Council of 25 March 2024

The press briefing ahead of the Environment Council will take place on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 at 11.00. This briefing will be “off the record”.

The press briefing will take place in a hybrid format: EU accredited journalists will be able to participate and ask questions either remotely or in person at the Europa Building press room.

To attend the event remotely, please use this link to register and have the possibility to ask questions.

Those who already registered for previous press events of the Environment Council do not need to do it again.

  • Deadline for registration: Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 10.00

Further instructions will be sent to all registered participants after the deadline.

Source European Council - Mar 18, 24

