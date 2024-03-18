Submit Release
EU and the Philippines announce resumption of negotiations for a free trade agreement

Today, the EU and the Philippines officially announced the resumption of negotiations for an ambitious, modern, and balanced free trade agreement (FTA) – with sustainability at its core. Trade agreements are a cornerstone of the EU’s economic security, opening new opportunities for businesses and consumers, strengthening supply chains, and promoting sustainable trade practices. An FTA with the Philippines, a booming economy of 115 million people in the heart of the strategically important Indo-Pacific region, would thus be a valuable addition to the EU’s network of trade deals.

The EU and the Philippines will now start their respective technical preparations for the first round of the resumed negotiations, expected to take place later this year.

Source European Commission - Mar 18, 24

