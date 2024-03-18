Submit Release
UM to hold Career and Internship Fair on 21 and 22 March

MACAU, March 18 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold the UM Career and Internship Fair 2024 on 21 and 22 March. During the event, a total of 115 enterprises and organisations from various industries will set up recruitment booths at the university, offering more than 2,300 job opportunities.

The Career and Internship Fair is an annual event of UM, which aims to help graduating students seek job opportunities and to assist students in finding summer internships. In addition, online career guidance, information sessions on enterprises and organisations, recruitment talks, workshops, and career advising services will be available at the fair.

The two-day fair will be held in the Multi-function Hall of the UM Guest House (N1-G008) from 11:00am to 5:00pm (last entry at 4:30pm). Students of Macao higher education institutions are welcome to bring their resume and wear formal attire for job applications. For enquiries, please contact the Career Development Centre of UM’s Student Affairs Office at 8822 4839 or email sao.career@um.edu.mo.

