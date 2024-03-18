[Promoting Green Development of “1+4” Industries] Themed Business Matching Sessions at 2024MIECF Offer Pre-registration to Help Seek Ideal Green Co-operation Opportunities

MACAU, March 18 - Scheduled for 28 to 30 March (Thursday to Saturday), the 2024 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (2024MIECF) will arrange a number of themed business matching sessions. Traders interested in participating in Green Matching can now pre-register for the sessions, and the event will pair enterprises with potential partners based on their supply and demand intentions, enabling domestic and overseas exhibitors and traders to connect with international businesses and co-operation opportunities in the environmental sector.

Themed business matching sessions available to meet various needs

During the 2024MIECF, several themed business matching sessions will be arranged, covering topics such as Macao-Hengqin Synergy Business Matching on Environmental Protection, SME Environmental Procurement from Integrated Tourism and Leisure Enterprises, Big Health Green Supply Chain, Green Technology and Carbon Trading, and International Green Energy, among others.

Traders interested in participating in Green Matching can now register by scanning the QR code on the attached poster or logging in to https://www.macaomiecf.com/miecf2024/event/green-matching. The organiser will pair the traders with suitable partners and arrange on-site meetings based on their needs and preferences. In addition, translators and personnel will be available at the event venue to provide consulting and other support services in the Green Matching Area. The event aims to establish a platform for enterprises to network and exchange ideas, foster the green development and transformation of the “1+4” key industries, bolster global environmental exchanges and co-operation, and open up new avenues for green business opportunities.

Assisting all parties in seizing development opportunities in the global environmental sector

In line with the country’s “dual carbon” goals and the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the 2024MIECF features a series of professional international forums, exhibitions, Green Matching, Green Public Day and networking activities, covering topics such as green transformation, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), green finance, and the green technology industry. This will allow all participants to better understand the latest trends in the green industry and explore worldwide environmental investment and co-operation opportunities, thereby enriching green development and enhancing the overall effectiveness of MIECF.

Hosted by the Macao SAR Government, the 2024MIECF will be held for three consecutive days at Cotai Expo Halls, The Venetian Macao. Dedicated to the theme “Reaching the Dual Carbon Goals through Green Transformation”, the event continues to play its role as a green platform and focuses on the green development of tourism and leisure and the four key industries in accordance with the “1+4” appropriate diversification development strategy, in the hope of further fostering environmental co-operation and exchanges.