【Promote community tourism】 MGTO launches “Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!” and debuts IP installations in northern district

MACAU, March 18 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) brings into the limelight “Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!”. The project unveils new trendy spots for social media check-ins acrossdifferent local districts during different limited time periods of this year, to create a diversity of “tourism +” experiences for residents and visitors. Under the project, the first three sets of mega intellectual property (IP) installations of the trendy fun character “PIGPI” are launched to meet the public in the northern district from today (18 March). Together with the concurrent activity “Grand Consumer Prizes in the Northern District on Weekends”, the installations will addvitality and fun to the district and unleash the synergy thatpropels the community tourism and economy.

Distinctive check-in spots in various districts

The “Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!” project is conducted at two stages and successively features mega IP installations of different themes at various locations in the northern and central districts as well as on the islands. Through different elements of trendy fun, cultural creativity and international animation, the project manifests the unique glamour of creative installations and boosts the appeal of Macao as a trendy fun destination.

Furthermore, plans are underway for MGTO and Meituan to jointly launch “Happy Encounter in Macao” between the second and fourth quarters, to brand community gems in different local districts as part of a travel map. Consumers can enjoy convenient access to information about these communities, consumer guide, promotions and user ratings, among others. The activity will also feature collaboration with small and medium-sized enterprises in the northern district and other districts to launch exclusive offers that draw visitors’ attention to community tourism in Macao, thereby boosting the exposure and consumers’ flow of catering and other community businesses.

“Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!” first unveils fun in northern district

At the first stage, the project “Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!” unfolds in the northern district and consists of three parts as follows: the IP installations of the trendy fun character “PIGPI” are staged at Waterfront Duet Leisure Area from 18 March to 18 August. Cultural creative IP installationsthemed as “Trendy Tour of Macao” will be staged at Leisure Area in Rua da Pérola Oriental from April to September, while iconic check-in spots will be installed at six locations in the northern district from May to September to widen the publicity of the northern district and boost the promotional effect.

Trendy fun IP installations debut in northern district

Comprising the first group of installations in the northern district, three sets of mega IP installations are created in collaboration with the renowned artist and toy-figure collector Ron Ng’s personal trendy fun brand “PIGPI”. The installations debuted at Waterfront Duet Leisure Area today (18 March) for display until 18 August. Modelled after Ron Ng’s first adopted sphynx hairless cat, “PIGPI” shows up in three different designs in the northern district for residents and visitors to get immersed for trendy fun. The installations are set to infuse the district with new vitality and offer innovative fun experience, boosting the community economy in synergy with the “Grand Consumer Prizes in the Northern District on Weekends” concurrently held.

The second stage of the “Stay Chill, Play Cool – Macao!” project consists of two parts: mega artistic installations of Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK and IP installations of international animation characters will be set up in the central district and on the islands respectively from July to November. The exhibition timeline and program for the second stage will be announced at a later time.

“Mak” and Greet in northern district

MGTO will arrange for MAK MAK to perform flash dance shows and interact with the public at different IP installations for “‘Mak’ and Greet” on weekends and festive holidays. MAK MAK’s interesting and diverse dimensions are leveraged to highlight Macao’s warm hospitality. For more information about MAK MAK’s activity program, please visit the themed webpage “‘Mak’ and Greet”: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/content/mak-and-greet.