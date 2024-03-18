Digital Printing Packaging Market to Exceed USD 26 Billion by 2030 Driven by Sustainable Practices
Market growth in digital printing packaging is propelled by sustainable practices such as eco-friendly inks and advancements in technology.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Digital Printing Packaging Market was valued at USD 17750.50 Million in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 26026.42 Million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate 4.9% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2918
Market Report Scope
The global digital printing packaging market is witnessing significant growth, attributed to businesses emphasizing precise labeling, the use of recycled materials, and a variety of colors to enhance their packaging. Various nations have stringent rules governing product packaging, including regulations on inks and materials used. For instance, the US Fair Packaging and Labeling Act mandates detailed labeling for consumer goods. Compliance with such regulations ensures consumer safety, particularly for organic food and beverages, and mitigates adverse environmental impacts. However, environmental concerns related to paper production and fluctuations in raw material costs may hinder market growth.
The COVID-19 pandemic profoundly impacted industries like manufacturing, tourism, lodging, and construction, causing disruptions in the digital printing packaging market. Supply chain disruptions led to a temporary halt in production, slowing market expansion. However, the post-pandemic period has witnessed a resurgence in activities, fueling demand for digital printing solutions.
Key Players Covered in this Research Report:
-Mondi Plc
-Thimm Group
-Creative Labels Inc
-Landa Corporation Ltd
-Reynders Label Printing
-DS Smith Plc
-WS Packaging Group Inc
-HP Inc
-Quad/Graphics Inc
-Tailored Label Products Inc
Market Analysis
The surge in demand for eco-conscious packaging solutions serves as a pivotal force propelling the digital printing packaging market forward. Digital printing technology presents a host of advantages, including the reduction of waste through precise, on-demand printing, and the utilization of eco-friendly inks. By minimizing excess inventory and obsolescence, companies can achieve substantial cost savings while aligning with sustainability goals.
Businesses that place a premium on sustainable and environmentally friendly practices increasingly favor digital printing methods, further bolstering market expansion. The inherent benefits of digital printing, such as enhanced product shelf life and operational cost efficiency, provide additional incentives for adoption across various industries.
Moreover, the ongoing industrialization in developing nations, particularly evident in sectors like healthcare, presents a vast and burgeoning market for digital printing packaging solutions. For instance, India's burgeoning healthcare industry relies on digital printing to ensure safety, convey crucial consumer information, and elevate brand awareness. As these regions continue to witness economic growth and modernization, the demand for innovative and sustainable packaging solutions is expected to soar, further amplifying the market's growth trajectory. This confluence of factors underscores the pivotal role of digital printing in meeting the evolving needs of businesses while championing environmentally responsible practices on a global scale.
Segment Analysis
The digital printing packaging market displays a diverse landscape of dominant segments. Labels stand out as a leading force, offering vital consumer information and found ubiquitously across industries. Flexible packaging holds a significant share, prized for its versatility, lightweight properties, and adaptability to various product types. Inkjet Technology emerges as a frontrunner in print technology, renowned for its cost-efficiency, high-quality printing capabilities, and adaptability to a wide range of applications. The Food & Beverages segment takes center stage with the largest market share, driven by the demand for visually appealing packaging that highlights product details, conveys nutritional information, and ensures product freshness.
By Product Type
-Labels
-Corrugated Packaging
-Flexible Packaging
-Bottle & Jars
-Folding Cartons
-Metal Cans
-Others
By Print Technology
-Nano-Graphic Printing
-Liquid Toner Electrophotography Printing
-Inkjet Technology
-Others
By Application
-Food & Beverages
-Pharmaceuticals
-Personal Care
-Others
Key Regional Developments
The Asia-Pacific region leads the market, driven by increasing demand from industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. China and India, in particular, are major consumers due to rising demand in the food and beverage sector. European markets are growing, especially in metal packaging advancements, with Germany and the UK expanding their businesses. Latin America and East Africa witness slower growth due to the
advantages of electrophotography printing in these regions.
Buy the Research Report Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2918
Key Takeaways for Digital Printing Packaging Market
-Sustainability-driven practices are pivotal for market growth.
-Asia-Pacific emerges as a dominant market due to diverse industry demands.
-Technological advancements, especially in inkjet printing, are key growth factors.
Recent Developments
-Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions announced a collaboration with Siser North America in May 2022, targeting the DIY/crafter sector, leveraging Siser's expertise in heat transfer vinyls.
-Mondi invested EUR 125 million in the Kuopio steel plant, Finland, in May 2022. The investment aims to boost production capacity, enhance competitiveness, improve security, and align with sustainability objectives under Mondi's MAP2030 initiative.
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company’s aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube