Give back while you get away: Re:BC is on a mission to inspire Regenerative Tourism in communities across BC

Re:BC in partnership with Destination BC is supporting regenerative tourism this summer with three initiatives across Revelstoke, Squamish, and Parksville Qualicum Beach.





The Future of Tourism Is Regenerative – Join the movement with Re:BC.

Photo Credit: Destination BC

REVELSTOKE, British Columbia, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prepare to feel better than ever about your next getaway: Re:BC invites you to join a new wave of ‘regenerative’ tourism - inviting travelers to become more conscious about the impact they make while on vacation. Re:BC is an online travel resource that gives travelers community-led opportunities to make a difference in the communities they visit, with actions such as becoming informed about Indigenous history, donating leftover food to local food banks, recycling, and reducing your ecological footprint while on holiday. Participating destinations currently include Revelstoke , Parksville Qualicum Beach , and Squamish .

“Re:BC’s mission is to inspire and incentivize people to become more conscientious and engaged travelers. We know that the majority of visitors to our province want to leave a positive impact on the communities they visit, and our initiatives provide tangible opportunities for giving back, thoughtfulness, and community engagement,” explains Hollie Galloway, Project Manager with Re:BC.

“Revelstoke is dedicated to fostering sustainable tourism within our community. We're stoked to collaborate with Re:BC to enhance our efforts and extend the knowledge gained from our regenerative campaigns, such as Thanksgiving Back, and to learn from other communities,” says Taniell Hamilton, Destination & Sustainability Manager, Tourism Revelstoke.

“Re:BC embodies the transformative power of travel, underscoring the active role that tourism plays in providing social, cultural, and economic benefits to communities around the province”, says Robyn Hanson, Marketing Co-op Programs Manager with Destination BC. “It’s not about leaving no footprint; it’s about leaving a lasting, meaningful impact that directly supports destinations, while creating an enriching experience for the visitor, and we are incredibly proud to support an innovative, purpose-driven initiative like Re:BC through our program”.

What is regenerative tourism?

Regenerative tourism goes beyond sustainability, which seeks to preserve the status quo, to actively building better communities and positively impacting the social, ecological and economic foundations of our society. Re:BC is committed to collaborating with local businesses, residents, and organizations to ensure we leave destinations in a better condition than we found them.

Re:BC’s inaugural initiative is a comprehensive visitor education quiz that encourages visitors to learn more about the communities they are visiting, their culture, history and environments. By working through the quiz, visitors will learn about ways to minimize their impact on their destination and engage with the principles of regenerative tourism. Travellers who successfully complete the quiz and visit one of the partner communities can receive a reward! Re:BC has partnered with BC-based B-Corp Ecologyst to provide the first 100 participants with an iconic pair of Canadian-made woolies.

The commitment to embracing regenerative tourism in British Columbia is shared by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport:

“We know how important a sustainable tourism economy is to our province and how essential regenerative tourism is to our future,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “Increasingly, visitors are seeking responsible travel opportunities that help preserve, rather than degrade, natural spaces. The Re:BC campaign is a great opportunity for visitors to learn about local cultures, and how to leave a positive impact on the places and land in B.C. they visit.”

Where can you experience regenerative travel in BC?

While the list is growing, there are currently three communities at the forefront of regenerative travel in British Columbia, including:

Each of the above community pages listed on Re:BC offers tips for planning a trip with a regenerative focus, as well as a list of sustainable businesses to support, and any ongoing initiatives in the area.

Re:BC will be expanding initiatives this summer by partnering up with Tourism Prince George, Tourism Sun Peaks, and Southern Gulf Islands Tourism to bring more regenerative travel opportunities to BC.

Ready to plan a positive-impact getaway?

Head to the newly launched Re:BC app . The app connects you to regenerative travel opportunities in British Columbia, and includes opportunities to complete challenges and share experiences for tangible rewards - all on one streamlined platform. There are many ways each of us can make a positive impact while on vacation and the best way to get started is to get educated. Visit rebctravel.ca for more information.

Follow along with Re:BC on social media for the latest updates and upcoming contest announcements:

About Re:BC

Launched in 2023, Re:BC exists to provide meaningful, community-led opportunities (along with rewards) for visitors and residents to engage with regenerative initiatives in their communities, while also educating them about sustainable tourism. Funding for this program is provided by Destination BC through the Co-operative Marketing Partnerships Program , along with leading partner Tourism Revelstoke, and supporting partners, Parksville Qualicum Beach Tourism, and Tourism Squamish.

Media Contact

Ember Newey

ember@thesocialagency.ca

thesocialagency.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afddac14-59f6-4509-9d87-334db74e272e