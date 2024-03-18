Brian Gunnell Buys 35-Year Business Printcraft of Caldwell, Idaho & Opens International Minute Press Franchise

CALDWELL, Idaho, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After working for 20 years in human resources, Brian Gunnell was looking for a career change. In December of 2023, Brian purchased 35-year business Printcraft of Caldwell and transitioned the print shop into a full-service International Minute Press franchise. International Minute Press in Caldwell is located at 521 South 41st Avenue, Suite C, Caldwell, ID 83605.

On buying the business, Brian shares, “This was an intriguing opportunity because there is a strong customer base for traditional print products. With improved internal systems, a strong online presence, active marketing, and the ability to offer apparel and promotional products, this business really felt like a sleeping giant.”

Brian adds, “Working with MPI Regional VP Chris Jutt was fantastic. His experience in purchases, acquisitions and negotiations were a tremendous help. Chris handled a lot of the discussions with the seller and was helpful in thinking of creative solutions to some of the challenges we encountered along the way.”

When asked what it’s like to own his own local small business, Brian answers, “I really take pride in the local community. Even before becoming a business owner, I’ve been on a number of Boards of Directors for various local organizations and enjoy being part of a vibrant, healthy, community. Most of my time has been in spent in the Nampa community 15 minutes away, so I am excited to get more integrated and involved with the business community here in Caldwell. Marketing and branding are essential in the business landscape today. I have enjoyed seeing people’s faces light up when they hear of all the product and service offerings we can bring to them.”

From Human Resources to Printing Business Owner

Prior to franchising, Brian says, “I have spent the last 20 years of my career in corporate human resources, leading aggressive growth initiatives and implementing complex operational initiatives for large corporations such as Schreiber Foods, Polaris Industries, GoGo squeeZ, and Valley Wide Cooperative.”

He continues, “I owned my first business in middle school and was able to earn enough to pay for a 2 year mission for my church and much of my college education. I found great satisfaction in leading other companies to achieve success, but always wanted to do those same things for my own company. I just never knew what kind of business I should pursue.”

Brian received a little bit of clarity on what type of business he might find appealing after being introduced to Minuteman Press International through a Chamber of Commerce meeting. He explains, “I met Jimmie and Sheryl Wisler (owners of the franchise in Nampa, ID) through our involvement in the Nampa Chamber of Commerce. I toured their location and was impressed with the variety of things they produced. They had nothing but great things to say about Minuteman Press International and their experience as new owners. So, when I saw this new opportunity close to home, those interactions with them were a key to piquing my interest.”

From there, Brian did his research and shares his top 3 reasons for aligning with Minuteman Press International:

“I didn’t just want to own any business. I wanted a business that really had potential to grow and something that would contribute to the community. I am really excited that my objective as an owner of this franchise is to help others grow their business and in doing so…experience growth of my own business.



The royalty model was unique, and I liked that it was capped to enable me to retain more earnings once I reach the cap.



This business has elements that I really enjoy. I like the creative element, the operational focus, and the integration with the broader business community.”



Training/Support & Career Transition

As Brian moves forward with International Minute Press in Caldwell, he shares his thoughts on the training and support he’s experienced since buying the business. He shares, “I was pleasantly surprised with the quality of the training program. As an HR professional who spent a lot of time helping implement training programs myself, I especially appreciated the professionalism, the delivery, the depth and breadth of topics, the simulation exercises and the relationships developed during the training.”

Brian continues, “I had to move locations quickly after the acquisition and I received tremendous support from the team at MPIHQ who assisted me with the layout of the new location. My local Area Manager Jayson Kraus was also a true partner with us during this time following the purchase. After working with Jayson, we were confident in our ability to run the business and knew that we’d have his support for any questions we would have down the road.”

He adds, “Alonso Lopez-Meza, our Field Rep, has also been fantastic in helping us optimize our use of FLEX and get us more dialed in operationally. The entire support crew from Minuteman Press both at World HQ and in the field have been fantastic.”

With the training completed and the first few months of business under his belt, Brian reflects on his experiences as a business owner vs. his previous HR career. He says, “I am excited to directly benefit from the work and improvements made along the way. Putting in the work and effort has never been something I shy away from and have felt a sense of ‘ownership’ even though I was an employee in all of my previous positions. I am excited to be the de facto owner now and create the culture, workplace, and community relationships that are important to me and my team. I am working to achieve my own vision…not someone else’s…and that’s very gratifying.”

Brian shares the following advice for others, saying, “I would advise people to take their time and make sure they find the right fit. Run the numbers and projections. Talk to others in the same industry and employees within the business if possible. I watched and researched a lot of different opportunities for more than a decade before I finally found this opportunity with Minuteman Press International that fit my skills, interests and ambitions.”

International Minute Press in Caldwell, Idaho is located at 521 South 41st Avenue, Suite C, Caldwell, ID 83605.

