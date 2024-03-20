General Freight Trucking Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The general freight trucking market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1,502.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the general freight trucking market size is predicted to reach $1,502.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The growth in the general freight trucking market is due to increase in use of telematics in automotive sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest general freight trucking market share. Major players in the general freight trucking market include United Parcel Service, Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

General Freight Trucking Market Segments

• By Type: Local General Freight Trucking, Long-Distance General Freight Trucking

• By Size: Heavy Trucks, Medium Trucks, Light Trucks

• By Application: Oil And Gas, Industrial And Manufacturing, Energy And Mining, Food And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global general freight trucking market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

General freight trucking refers to a mode of transportation that provides general freight trucking services. Establishments in the general freight trucking industry handle a wide variety of commodities, generally palletized and transported in a container or van trailer, and network activities such as local pickup, local sorting, and terminal operations; line hauling; destination sorting and terminal operations; and local delivery.

