Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,678 in the last 365 days.

Tree Removal Work Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 25 Near Vienna

For Immediate Release: Friday, March 15, 2024 

Contact: Dan Sitter PE, Engineer III, 605-882-5166

 

VIENNA, SD. – Beginning the week of Monday, March 18, 2024, tree removal work will be conducted in preparation for a grading and surfacing project on S.D. Highway 25 from the north junction of S.D. Highway 28, six and one-quarter miles north to Hamre Slough. Once tree removal is complete, Highway 25 will be closed to thru traffic and grading work will begin.

Highway 25 is anticipated to close to thru traffic in April with car and truck detour routes provided for the traveling public. Access to businesses and residencies will be maintained from the nearest mile-line road during construction operations.

The prime contractor on the $6.9 million project is Midland Contracting, Inc. from Volga, SD. The project completion date is Friday, June 13, 2025.

Construction Project Page:

Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/hyw25-hamre-slough-pcn-04ku.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Tree Removal Work Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 25 Near Vienna

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more