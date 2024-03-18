Tree Removal Work Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 25 Near Vienna

For Immediate Release: Friday, March 15, 2024

Contact: Dan Sitter PE, Engineer III, 605-882-5166

VIENNA, SD. – Beginning the week of Monday, March 18, 2024, tree removal work will be conducted in preparation for a grading and surfacing project on S.D. Highway 25 from the north junction of S.D. Highway 28, six and one-quarter miles north to Hamre Slough. Once tree removal is complete, Highway 25 will be closed to thru traffic and grading work will begin.

Highway 25 is anticipated to close to thru traffic in April with car and truck detour routes provided for the traveling public. Access to businesses and residencies will be maintained from the nearest mile-line road during construction operations.

The prime contractor on the $6.9 million project is Midland Contracting, Inc. from Volga, SD. The project completion date is Friday, June 13, 2025.

Construction Project Page:

Find additional information on the project website at https://dot.sd.gov/hyw25-hamre-slough-pcn-04ku.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-