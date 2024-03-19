Real estate agents in Los Angeles: Transforming wealth building strategies through real estate Investments
The Core Four is a pathway to financial freedom and generational wealth. We invite prospective clients to partner with Big Town Real Estate and embark on a journey toward abundance.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, we are excited to introduce Big Town Real Estate, real estate agents in Los Angeles dedicated to time tested wealth-building strategies through innovative approaches tailored to the unique landscape of Southern California.
At Big Town Real Estate, we are proud to unveil an investor & attorney-owned real estate agency, where clients the benefit from both a seasoned lawyers negotiations and experience, and an investors know-how on how to find and procure actual good deals and how to negotiate the, as well as how to build wealth.
We believe that your home, which is undoubtedly a place to live and create memories – is also the best investment you will ever make, and thus, our groundbreaking strategy, "The Core Four." was born.
If one house is the best investment we ever make, why would we not do anything and everything we can to buy more? “Core Four” is rooted in the timeless principle of buying and holding real estate to cultivate long-term wealth.
The Core-Four strategy is as follows:
If an individual strategically acquires at least four properties in Southern California, and keeps them through retirement age, that individual will most likely be secure and financially stable for life.
All you need to do is get them, and then hold on to them. And by the time you are ready you retire- you will be a multi millionaire.* It is the simplest most obvious strategy upon which countless fortunes have been created- but it is tricky to execute because let’s face it, real estate is expensive, and hard to acquire. "The Core Four" advocates for gradually accumulating these properties. These properties will be different types of properties depending on the market and specific deal (Many will be house-hacks, perhaps small multi families like a triplex, homes with ADU’s and value adds, etc)but they will all share one thing in common: They will be properties in the rapidly appreciating Southern California market, and they will form the bedrock of your wealth-building journey and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.
In order to do this, probably the biggest misconception we aim to dispel for clients is the belief that selling previous properties is necessary to acquire new ones. It is not. Through meticulous planning and strategic maneuvers, we empower our clients to qualify for and acquire additional properties without parting ways with existing assets. We know these work because we have done them.
The efficacy of "The Core Four" strategy, which is really just “Buy four properties in the SoCal market at a rate of one property every 4-5 years and don’t sell them” is illustrated simply by looking at housing data from Los Angeles County, and what the returns on real estate are, versus any other investment. These calculations illustrate the truly massive returns. As shown by this article on our website, the simple truth is that, anyone who buys and holds Southern California real estate will end up rich in the end.
There is also flexibility in "The Core Four" strategy. Whether clients opt for the Payoff Method or seek to expand their portfolio with additional investments beyond the core four properties, Big Town Real Estate provides the expertise and guidance necessary to navigate these decisions successfully.
Los Angeles and Southern California real estate have long been synonymous with wealth creation, and Big Town Real Estate is committed to democratizing access to this opportunity. We not only want to see you get into the home you love, but to see you and your family build real wealth.
"The Core Four is not just a strategy; it's a goal to set for ourselves, and most importantly, a pathway to financial freedom and generational wealth. We invite prospective clients to partner with Big Town Real Estate and embark on a journey toward a future of abundance.”
Note: Big Town Real Estate is not an investment advisor, and all information provided is based on anecdotal experience. Investments, including real estate, carry inherent risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results.
About Big Town Real Estate:
Big Town Real Estate is a leading real estate agency in Los Angeles, owned by attorneys and investors, which specializes in finding deals for clients in the Southern California region, and employs innovative wealth-building strategies tailored to the region. With a focus on "The Core Four" approach of clients acquiring properties over years, Big Town Real Estate empowers clients to achieve financial security and prosperity through strategic real estate investments.
*: Not all properties appreciate equally, not all markets appreciate equally, BTRE makes no warranties as to how any particular real estate would perform. All investments, including real estate, are capable of losing money!! Speak to a licensed real estate professional to learn more.
