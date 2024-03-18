Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size is expected to reach USD 7.44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%: Straits Research

Advancements in web-based services and computing technology, which support the decision-making of laboratory chemists through the quick generation of substantial information to avoid delays in the drug discovery process, are expected to support market growth.

New York, United States, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug discovery informatics continues to revolutionize the field of drug discovery by leveraging cutting-edge technologies and methodologies. One significant advancement area is high-throughput screening (HTS), which involves rapidly testing large libraries of compounds against specific drug targets or biological assays. HTS generates massive amounts of data, and drug discovery informatics is crucial in efficiently managing and analyzing this data. By employing computational algorithms and machine learning techniques, informatics tools can help identify potential hits or lead compounds for further development, significantly speeding up drug discovery.

Another important aspect of drug discovery informatics is structure-based drug design (SBDD). SBDD utilizes computational modeling techniques to understand the three-dimensional structure of drug targets, such as proteins or enzymes. By analyzing the structure and dynamics of these targets, informatics tools can aid in designing and optimizing compounds that can interact with them effectively. This approach enables researchers to predict and optimize potential drug candidates' binding affinity, selectivity, and potency, saving time and resources in the lead optimization phase.

Increasing Adoption of in-Silico Modelling Tools Drive the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global drug discovery informatics market was valued at USD 2.96 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 7.44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” The increasing adoption of in-silico modeling tools is a significant driver of the global drug discovery informatics market. In-silico modeling uses computer-based simulations and predictive models to study the behavior of drugs, compounds, and biological systems. These tools enable researchers to predict and analyze various aspects of drug discovery, such as compound activity, toxicity, pharmacokinetics, and drug-target interactions. Several reasons exist behind the growing adoption of in-silico modeling tools in drug discovery.

These tools offer a cost-effective and time-efficient alternative to traditional laboratory-based experiments. In-silico modeling allows for the virtual screening of large databases of compounds, enabling researchers to identify potential drug candidates with higher precision and reducing the need for extensive experimental testing.

Rising Incidence of Chronic Illness Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The rising incidence of chronic illnesses presents significant opportunities for the global drug discovery informatics market. Chronic illnesses, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders, significantly burden healthcare systems worldwide. As the prevalence of these diseases continues to increase, there is a growing need for effective and targeted therapeutic interventions. Drug discovery informatics is crucial in accelerating the discovery and development of novel drugs to address chronic illnesses. By leveraging computational modeling, data analysis, and predictive algorithms, informatics tools can aid in identifying potential drug candidates with higher specificity, efficacy, and safety profiles.

Regional Analysis

North America drug discovery informatics market share is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. Several factors contribute to North America's significant market share and projected growth rate. Firstly, North America has a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry with a strong focus on research and development. The region has numerous leading pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations actively involved in drug discovery and development. The presence of these key stakeholders, coupled with favorable government initiatives and funding support, drives the adoption of drug discovery informatics tools and technologies.

Secondly, North America has a well-established healthcare infrastructure and regulatory framework that supports the implementation and utilization of informatics-driven approaches in drug discovery. The region's stringent regulatory standards ensure the safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products, prompting pharmaceutical companies to invest in informatics solutions to streamline their drug discovery processes and comply with regulatory requirements.

Europe is anticipated to reveal a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this anticipated growth and the region's strong market position in drug discovery informatics. Firstly, Europe has a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry with a strong emphasis on research and development. The region is home to leading pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations actively participating in drug discovery and development. These entities drive the demand for informatics tools and technologies to enhance their drug discovery processes and improve their research efficiency and success rate.

Additionally, Europe benefits from significant investments in research and development, supported by government initiatives and funding. The European Union and individual European countries allocate substantial resources to advance scientific research and innovation in the healthcare sector. This investment fosters the development and adoption of informatics-driven approaches in drug discovery, positioning Europe as a hub for cutting-edge research and technology advancements in the field.

Key Highlights

Based on workflow, the global drug discovery informatics market is bifurcated into discovery and development informatics. The discovery informatics segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period.

Based on mode, the global drug discovery informatics market is bifurcated into outsourced and in-house informatics. The outsourced informatics segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

Based on services, the global drug discovery informatics market is bifurcated into sequence analysis platforms, molecular modeling, docking, clinical trial data management, and others. The sequence analysis platforms segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global drug discovery informatics market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global drug discovery informatics market are PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Certara, Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc., Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Selvita, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Cambridge Corporation, Albany Molecular Research, Inc., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Infosys Ltd., Accenture, Oracle, and Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Market News

In January 2023, Schrödinger announced the launch of its new QML Suite, a software platform that uses quantum machine learning to accelerate drug discovery.

Schrödinger announced the launch of its new QML Suite, a software platform that uses quantum machine learning to accelerate drug discovery. In February 2023, Dassault Systèmes announced the acquisition of Medidata Solution, a clinical trial management software provider.

