Investment Opportunities Soar as Mussel Market Grows Up to US$ 5.83 billion by 2034 Analyzing Growing and Demand Factors | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mussel market is predicted to be valued at US$ 3.58 billion in 2024 and to US$ 5.83 billion by 2034. Over the projection period, the mussel market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.00%. Advancements in aquaculture technology are transforming mussel farming. Advanced sensors, underwater drones, and automated systems hone farming practices, improving yield and sustainability and reducing the environmental impact.



Rising awareness regarding the health benefits of mussel consumption is propelling market demand. Mussels are rich sources of protein, Omega 3 fatty acids, and vitamins, which appeal to health conscious consumers who are shifting to nutritious and sustainable food options. Manufacturers are expanding their product lines by producing value added mussel items including ready to eat meals, flavored marinades, and gourmet sauces. These creative offers address changing customer needs for convenience, diversity, and gourmet experiences.

The mussel market is expanding into new geographical locations, propelled by globalization and rising seafood consumption. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America provide unexplored chances for expansion by providing access to a diversified customer base with changing interests and preferences.

With growing worries about environmental degradation and climate change, sustainable methods are becoming increasingly important for mussel growers and consumers. To reduce their carbon footprint and protect marine habitats, businesses are implementing waste reduction measures, investing in renewable energy sources, and using ecofriendly agricultural practices.

The growth of ecommerce and digital platforms is revolutionizing the distribution and marketing channels of the mussel’s market. Online marketplaces, direct to consumer sales, and digital marketing campaigns enable manufacturers to access a larger audience and interact with customers in new ways.

Key Takeaways from the Mussel Market:



India leads the mussel market, expecting an 8.2% CAGR by 2034.

Germany anticipates a 7.0% CAGR by 2034.

The United States is expected to surge with a 4.1% CAGR until 2034.

The conventional segment is expected to hold a 76.8% market share until 2024.

FMI forecasts the frozen segment to attain a 29.7% market share by 2024.





“The mussel market relies on sustainable practices and customer need for freshness, creating profitable prospects among changing culinary trends,” – Says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights



How are key players revolutionizing the Mussel Market?



In the vast mussel market landscape, significant companies emerge as giants who shape the direction of the industry. These industry leaders are well known for their cultivation, distribution, and innovation skills. From artisanal fishers promoting local delicacies to multinational enterprises managing global supply networks, their approaches vary.

Key stakeholders engage in sustainable techniques, ensuring the future of aquaculture while addressing consumer needs for traceability and environmental awareness. They dominate shelves and menus worldwide thanks to their ability to navigate regulatory systems and markets effectively. As culinary landscapes change, these actors remain critical in determining preferences, trends, and the very core of the mussel industry.



Product Portfolio:



Navchetana Kendra Agra has a comprehensive product range that includes high quality organic vegetables, herbal supplements, and natural health items. Their products, which emphasize holistic health and well being, appeal to discerning consumers looking for nourishment and vitality.

Clearwater Seafoods offers a diverse range of sustainably obtained seafood specialties, including quality lobster, scallops, and wild caught fish. Clearwater Seafoods is well known for its devotion to quality and responsible fishing techniques, and it provides great flavor and freshness to seafood enthusiasts all around the world.

Recent Developments:



In February 2024, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp. ("Bioriginal"), a fully owned subsidiary of Cooke Inc., has acquired POS Biosciences Corp. (POS) of Saskatoon from Canopy Growth Corp.





Segmentation Analysis of the Mussel Market:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Species Type:

Blue Mussels

Rabbits foot Mussels

Snuffbox Mussels

Horse Mussel

Others (Mediterranean mussels, California mussels, etc.)



By Product Type:

Shelled

Half Shelled

Cooked/Non-shelled



By Format:

Fresh

Frozen

Canned



By End-use Application:

HoReCa

Hotels

Restaurants

Cafes

Retail/Household

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa





Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

