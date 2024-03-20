Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The furniture and home furnishings stores market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $653.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the furniture and home furnishings stores market size is predicted to reach $1040.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

The growth in the furniture and home furnishings stores market is due to the increasing real estate industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest furniture and home furnishings stores market share. Major players in the furniture and home furnishings stores market include Inter IKEA Group, Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Masco Corporation, Kohler Co., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Market Segments

• By Type: Institutional And Office Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores, Household Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores And Kitchen Cabinet, Mattresses, Blinds And Shades

• By Type of Material: Metal, Wood, Other Materials

• By Distribution Channel: Exclusive Showrooms, Online, Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global furniture and home furnishings stores market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores refers to a collective term for the goods made up of wood, plastic, and rubber that are used in a room for sitting, lying down, or storing items, such as tables, seats, beds, desks, dressers, and cupboards. Unlike less expensive woods like plywood, particleboard, and fiberboard, hardwood tabletops, desktops, and shelves won't slump over time.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Market Characteristics

3. Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Market Trends And Strategies

4. Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Market Size And Growth

……

27. Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Furniture And Home Furnishings Stores Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

