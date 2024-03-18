Market Size Of Mobility Scooters Industry Estimated to Attain $3.21 Billion By 2030, at 6.5% CAGR

Mobility Scooters Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated $1.72 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $3.21 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report presents an in-depth analysis of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. The key driving factors of the global mobility scooters market are increased use of electric mobility scooters as an eco-friendly & efficient way of commutation, rise in population of senior citizens, and increase in awareness of advanced mobility devices.

A mobility scooter is a mobility aid similar to a wheelchair but configured similar to a scooter. It is often referred to as a power-operated vehicle/scooter or electric scooter. Electrically driven scooters are a perfect mode of transport for people who do not want the expense of operating a gas driven vehicle or motorcycle. Electric mobility scooter is classified as a power-operated bicycle. Thus in most cases, a driver’s license is not required to ride the scooter nor does it have to be registered, plated, or insured. Usually, two types of mobility scooters available are front-wheel drive (FD) or rear-wheel drive (RD).

Based on range, the 10-20 miles segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, covering nearly half of the global mobility scooters market, and is anticipated to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the less than 10 miles segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players operating in the global mobility scooters market includes Afikim Electric Vehicles, Amigo Mobility International Inc., Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing, EV Rider LLC., Golden Technologies Inc., Hoveround Corp., Merits Co. Ltd., Pride Mobility Products, Quingo, and Sunrise Medical.

Factors, such as inclination toward the use of electric mobility scooters as an eco-friendly & efficient solution, increased percent of senior citizens, and rising awareness for advanced mobility devices, supplement the growth of the market across the globe. Moreover, factors, such as lack of standardization of EV charging and high cost of battery, hamper the growth of the Mobility Scooters market during the forecast period. However, growing R&D investments for enhanced battery technologies and greater availability of credit & financing options provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the small (Less than 110 cm) segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the large (more than 150 cm) segment is anticipated to reach the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global mobility scooter market share report has been segmented into type, range, number of wheels, and region. By type, the market is divided into small (less than 110 cm), medium (110-150 cm), and large (more than 150 cm). By range, it is classified into less than 10 miles, 10-20 miles, and more than 20 miles. By number of wheels, it is bifurcated into three wheeler and four wheeler. By region, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the large (more than 150 cm) segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on range, the less than 10 miles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

