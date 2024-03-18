Sóc Trăng conference spotlights Party leader’s book on promoting great national solidarity

VIETNAM, March 18 -

SÓC TRĂNG – Major highlights from Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng’s book titled "Promoting the Tradition of Great National Solidarity, Making Our Country More Prosperous, Civilised, and Happy" took center stage at a conference organised by the Standing Board of the Sóc Trăng Party Committee on March 18, with online participation from Party members and officials from provincial to local levels across the Mekong Delta locality.

Addressing the event, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến described the book as a handbook for Party Committees at all levels in building and promoting the great national solidarity bloc in the current period.

It provides information and a deeper insight into the significance of great solidarity to all key leaders at all levels, helping them effectively implement a resolution by the 13th Party Central Committee on continuing to promote the tradition and strengths from the great national solidarity, building a more prosperous and happy nation, Chien emphasised.

The book underlines that great solidarity is a precious tradition of the nation, and a crucial and thorough strategy of the Party, the official noted, stressing that the reality of the Vietnamese revolution is an eloquent proof of the value of great solidarity which has helped the country overcome all difficulties and all enemies.

For his part, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Sóc Trăng Lâm Văn Mẫn underscored that the book has been effectively applied in the locality, which is home to many religions and ethnic groups.

Over the years, the provincial Party Committee and administration have focused on directing the building and developing the great national solidarity bloc to serve the socio-economic growth and the improvement of the locals’ living conditions, he said.

Mẫn asked local officials, Party members and public servants to carefully study the contents and the core values of the book. He also requested Party Committees, Party Organisations as well as agencies across the province to popularise the contents of the book. VNS