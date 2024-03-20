Furniture Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Furniture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The furniture and home furnishings stores market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $653.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Furniture Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the furniture market size is predicted to reach $653.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.

The growth in the furniture market is due to the increased sales of new homes. North America region is expected to hold the largest furniture market share. Major players in the furniture market include Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., The home depot, Inter Ikea Holding B.V., Wayfair Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings N.V..

Furniture Market Segments

• By Type: Furniture Stores, Home Furnishings Stores

• By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

• By Type of Store: Exclusive Retailers/Showroom, Inclusive Retailers/Dealer Store

• By Geography: The global furniture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2990&type=smp

Furniture and home furnishings stores are stores that sell furniture and home furnishings and appliances to ultimate users from fixed point-of-sale locations. The businesses in the industry operate from showrooms with substantial areas for the presentation of their products.

Read More On The Furniture Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/furniture-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Furniture Market Characteristics

3. Furniture Market Trends And Strategies

4. Furniture Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Furniture Market Size And Growth

……

27. Furniture Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Furniture Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

