Carpet Cleaner Market Size is projected to reach USD 1,173.93 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.08%: Straits Research

One of the emerging trends among cleaning equipment providers is offering environmentally sustainable products and services. Green cleaning primarily refers to using products and services that have a smaller influence on human health and the environment than other available products and services that can negatively affect both.

New York, United States, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A carpet cleaner is designed to remove firmly embedded dirt and stains from carpets. It includes a pump, vacuum, heating device, solution tank, and recovery tank to remove grime deep within the carpet pile. Carpet cleaner combines cleansing solutions, forceful scrubbing brushes, and vacuum suction to eliminate dead skin cells, pollen, and food particles. Compared to traditional carpet cleansing, dry cleaning is more effective at preventing carpet degradation.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/carpet-cleaner-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Growth of the Global Carpet Flooring Market Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The global carpet cleaner market was valued at USD 690.15 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 1,173.93 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period (2023–2031).” The global demand for carpets and rugs has increased steadily over the past few years, driven primarily by China's expanding demand. The rapid expansion of construction in residential and non-residential sectors and administrative structures in the Asia-Pacific region also drives the global carpet market. The global carpet market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2% to 3% during the forecast period. Consequently, expanding the carpet and rug industry would boost demand for carpet cleaning equipment.

Rising Home Improvement Activities Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Home improvement is considered a significant spending sector among millennials, which can boost the carpet cleaners market. The market for carpets and carpet washers is bolstered by rapid urbanization, an aging population, and rising disposable incomes in developing nations, all of which support the home improvement sector. Other factors include renovation and remodeling trends resulting from product innovations in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, accessories, and interiors.

Modern trends indicate that millennials purchase new residences and undertake home improvement projects. This cohort is anticipated to seek out carpets after renovations to experience improved flooring, thereby driving carpet demand. This is expected to increase the demand for carpet cleaners. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, annual home improvement expenditures increased by more than 58%. In 2020, a whopping 52 percent of residences were extended. These factors are anticipated to increase carpet usage, creating market opportunities for carpet cleaners.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global carpet cleaner market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period. North America contributes a significant portion of the global market due to its extensive commercial and residential penetration and its consumers' high disposable income. In the first half of 2019, private office construction in the United States accounted for over USD 8 billion. By 2050, the total floor area of commercial buildings is anticipated to reach 126.1 billion square feet, a 39% increase from 2017. This, in turn, demonstrates the vast potential for carpet flooring demand to increase. In addition, North America is home to a mature retail sector that sees millions of customers daily. This necessitates resilient flooring that is stain-resistant and slip-resistant. This has increased the demand for carpet flooring in North America, propelling the market for carpet cleaners.

Europe is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.29% over the forecast period. The European construction industry is anticipated to grow across all sectors, including non-residential, residential, and civil engineering, for new construction and renovation. During the forecast period, the engine of construction growth will transition from new housing construction to civil engineering construction. With the expansion of residential construction and the completion of housing construction projects, carpet demand in Europe is anticipated to increase. Carpets are a popular European flooring option for their aesthetic appeal and affordability.

In addition, the demand for carpets in non-residential or commercial sectors, such as aerospace and automotive, is expected to increase during the forecast period. The expansion of the automotive industry in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Germany is fueling the demand for carpets in the region, thereby bolstering the market for carpet cleaners.

Key Highlights

Based on product, the global carpet cleaner market is bifurcated into canister, upright, and handheld carpet cleaners. The upright carpet cleaner segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.55% over the forecast period.

Based on cleaning methods, the global carpet cleaner market is segmented into carpet extractors and carpet steamers. The carpet extractor segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.91% over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global carpet cleaner market is bifurcated into offline and online channels. The offline channel segment dominates the global market and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global carpet cleaner market is bifurcated into residential, commercial, and contract cleaners. The commercial segment owns the highest market share and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.52% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global carpet cleaner market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key global carpet cleaner market players are Nilfisk, Tennant, Alfred Karcher, Bissell, Techtronic Industries, Rug Doctor, Eureka Forbes Limited, Numatic International, TASKI, TRUVOX International, Prochem Europe, Santoemma, Daimer Industries, Powr-Flite, Duplex Cleaning Machines, and others.

Market News

In June 2023, Zoflora introduced its first carpet, rug, and upholstery-specific cleaning product. Carpet Fresh & Care Foam (rrp: £7/600ml) promises to remove dirt, eliminate odors, and emit the aroma of Zoflora's most popular fragrance, Linen Fresh.

In April 2023, Bissell®, a leader in homecare solutions for over 145 years, introduced the Bissell® Revolution® HydroSteamTM Pet, the only carpet cleaner with the power of HydroSteamTM Technology, a unique heater and fluid delivery system for improved removal of difficult, stuck-on messes and sticky stains.

Global Carpet Cleaner Market: Segmentation

By Product

Upright

Canister

Handheld

By Cleaning Methods

Carpet Extractor

Carpet Steamers

By Distribution Channel

Offline and

Online

By End-User

Commercial

Residential

Contract Cleaners

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Get Detailed Market Segmentation @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/carpet-cleaner-market/segmentation

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 905 0080 (U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (India)

+44 203 695 0070 (U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com