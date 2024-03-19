Hand Wash Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The hand wash market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Hand Wash Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hand wash market size is predicted to reach $22.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%.

The growth in the hand wash market is due to the rising incidence of infectious diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest hand wash market share. Major players in the hand wash market include Johnson & Johnson Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Green People Ltd., 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Hand Wash Market Segments
• By Product Type: Ordinary, Waterless
• By Sales Channel: Hypermarket/Supermarket, Pharmacies, Online channels, Other Sale Channel
• By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
• By Geography: The global hand wash market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hand wash refers to soap or surfactant available in both liquid and powder form, generally used to remove dirt, microorganisms, and unwanted substances from the hands. Hand wash is used to wash hands to inhibit, destroy, or render harmless active bacteria, clean and moisturize hands in various places such as health clinics, restaurants, hotels, and in domestic use.

