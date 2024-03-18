Leicester, England, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the allure of wild water swimming rises, concerns about water safety and unregulated water standards in the UK have surged to the forefront of conversations. Ponds by Michael Wheat, award-winning experts swimming ponds, is leading the way in addressing these concerns with the announcement of its new swimming pond system.

Committed to revolutionising the approach of swimming pond safety in gardens across the UK, Ponds by Michael Wheat confronts the challenges of unregulated water standards that pose risks not only to cherished ecosystems but to families who seek peace and joy in their garden retreats. The company’s Michael Wheat System, integration of advanced safety measures, and the utilisation of state-of-the-art design practices ensure the pristine condition and security of water in every one of Ponds by Michael Wheat’s projects.

“With environmental concerns and the risk of pollution from sources such as sewage increasingly in the public eye, the need for stringent water quality standards has never been more apparent,” said a spokesperson for Ponds by Michael Wheat. “By choosing the Michael Wheat System, you’re not just choosing a beautifully designed pond; you’re making a statement about the importance of environmental responsibility and the safety of your outdoor space.”

In the world of garden aesthetics, the integration of water elements brings with it the critical need for safety and clarity. This need has led to an introspective look at traditional swimming pond design and construction methods. Traditionally, swimponds rely on a combination of gravel beds and dense plant life to filter and purify the water. However, with heightened attention surrounding the UK’s water quality, the question, ‘are swimming ponds safe to swim in?’ has become more prominent.

Ponds by Michael Wheat challenges conventional practices by incorporating a blend of shallow gravel beds, strategic plant placement, and cutting-edge technology, including pumps for water circulation and oxygenation, alongside UV lighting to neutralise harmful bacteria. This approach not only questions the adequacy of traditional filtration methods but also highlights the potential risks posed by untreated microorganisms, which can compromise the safety of open-water swimming environments.

Additionally, understanding the intricate balance of a pond’s ecosystem is vital, which is why Ponds by Michael Wheat emphasises the importance of helping clients learn how to test pond water correctly to assure the safety and clarity of their pond but also to safeguard the health of those who enjoy it.

“Insight shared by microbiologists confirms that traditional swimpond configurations fall short of ensuring safety and that a holistic system, encompassing UV treatment, rigorous pond water testing process, and proven methodologies as advocated by Michael Wheat, is essential to mitigate risks effectively,” furthered the spokesperson from Ponds by Michael Wheat.

With a dedication to setting new benchmarks in the industry by creating the world’s safest swim ponds, garden ponds, and fishing lakes, Ponds by Michael Wheat’s innovative approach offers the cleanest and easiest-to-maintain swimming ponds that provide beauty, tranquillity, and protection for families throughout the UK.

For those who want a more immersive experience and further insights into the safety of swimming pond water, Ponds by Michael Wheat invites individuals to visit its website, where they can watch an interview with a microbiologist.

About Ponds by Michael Wheat

Ponds by Michael Wheat is a leader in advanced pond and garden design within the UK. Focused on creativity, sustainability, and safety, the company excels in delivering custom water features that enhance both the beauty and the safety of outdoor environments.

