Advanced Space success of Oracle project enhanced by Q Station partnership

Advanced Space and Albuquerque’s coworking ecosystem helps the space industry get work done

Westminster, Colorado, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Space LLC., a leading space tech solutions company’s ongoing partnership with Q Station continues to enable the success of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s (AFRL) Oracle flight experiment. Q Station is a hub for space work designed to allow government, businesses, academia and organizations to collaborate, create and innovate in new ways

Advanced Space LLC was awarded a $72 million contract by AFRL to demonstrate space situational awareness, object detection and tracking in the region of the Moon in 2022. The mission is scheduled to launch in 2027 and will allow AFRL to assess strengths and weaknesses of sensors, processing algorithms, and navigation techniques needed for future operational systems.

Q Station serves as Advanced Space’s office in Albuquerque putting the company in close proximity to AFRL. The facility and its in-person services have enabled Advanced Space’s program team members to engage effectively with Government and industry partners, underscoring the power of collaborative environments in spurring innovation in space technology. The coworking hub serves as a professional extension of a home office that can be used by the whole team for productive and innovative work.

“We are based primarily in Colorado, so the Q Station setup really helped our team work closely with AFRL at a local site with easy access and a supportive community,” said Bradley Cheetham, CEO and President of Advanced Space. “Having a home base in Albuquerque allows us to support AFRL on the Oracle flight experiment program and identify other partnership opportunities with the Lab and the local community.”



Advanced Space has been a Q Station partner for the past 3 years and is a great example of the value the facility and its team provide to industry and Government partners.

“We opened Q Station to facilitate stronger relationships between the commercial space industry and government space agencies just like that between Advanced Space and AFRL,” said Randy Trask, Q Station Executive Director. “This project is a shining example of the power of this type of collaboration to accelerate innovation and grow the space industry.”

For more on Q Station visit www.qstation.tech .

About Advanced Space

Advanced Space (https://advancedspace.com/), a non-traditional space prime contractor supports the exploration, development, and settlement of space through software and services that leverage unique subject matter expertise to improve the fundamentals of spaceflight. Advanced Space is dedicated to improving flight dynamics, technology development, and expedited turn-key missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more about Advanced Space and check out the Oracle mission.

