Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,609 in the last 365 days.

Canadian Banc Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Banc Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.12913 for each Class A share and $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable April 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at March 28, 2024.

Under the distribution policy announced in November 2021, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 15% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on March 28, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.12913 per share based on the VWAP of $10.33 payable on April 10, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 15.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 1.50% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $21.83 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.30 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $32.13.

The Company invests in a portfolio of six publicly traded Canadian Banks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank. Shares held within the portfolio are expected to range between 5-20% in weight but may vary at any time. To generate additional returns above the dividend income earned on the portfolio, The Company engages in a selective covered call writing program.

Distribution Details  
Class A Share (BK) $0.12913
Preferred Share (BK.PR.A) $0.06667
Record Date: March 28, 2024
Payable Date: April 10, 2024
   

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443 
www.canadianbanc.com 
info@quadravest.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Canadian Banc Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more