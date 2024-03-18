Submit Release
DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT CORP. II Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04792 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable April 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at March 28, 2024.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $14.80 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $9.34 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $24.14.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Class A Share (DF) $0.10000
Preferred Share (DF.PR.A) $0.04792
Record Date: March 28, 2024
Payable Date: April 10, 2024


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.dividend15.com info@quadravest.com

        

        

        


