Sweden supports Czech ammunition initiative for artillery shells to Ukraine

SWEDEN, March 18 - Sweden intends to provide EUR 30 million in support for a Czech ammunition initiative for artillery shells to Ukraine. The Government has authorised the Defence Materiel Administration to negotiate and enter into an agreement with the responsible authority in Czechia.

“Ukraine is in great need of ammunition, particularly artillery shells. Czechia has identified possibilities for purchasing large amounts of ammunition in the global market for donation to Ukraine. The Government wants to support Czechia in these efforts,” says Minister for Defence Pål Jonson.

To contribute to Ukraine’s defence against Russia’s war of aggression, Czechia has taken the initiative to purchase large volumes of ammunition with short delivery times in the global market, and additional countries can provide funding.

The Government today authorised the Defence Materiel Administration to negotiate and enter into an agreement with the responsible authority in Czechia on financial support for procurement of ammunition for Ukraine. Sweden intends support Czechia for this initiative by providing EUR 30 million.

This contribution will be funded as part of Sweden’s 15th military support package, provided as financial contributions to funds and a number of bilateral and multilateral donation projects that countries in the EU and NATO have launched to support Ukraine.

The details of support package 15 are being finalised in the Riksdag, and a Swedish contribution to the Czech initiative is subject to the Riksdag’s approval of the Government’s bill on an additional amending budget.