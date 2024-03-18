EnsembleIQ Expands the Retail Technology Coverage and Reach of Chain Store Age, Enhancing a Powerhouse Retail Brand to Serve the Entire Retail Ecosystem

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Chain Store Age, the leading source of industry news and insights for retail executives, is expanding its retail technology coverage and reach, enhancing the powerhouse retail brand to serve the entire retail ecosystem.

The company today announces that Chain Store Age is growing to engage the community formerly served by EnsembleIQ brand RIS News. Chain Store Age reaches top retail decision-makers responsible for directing corporate strategies, capital expenditures, and all areas of retail operations. As the C-suite continues to play a major role in technology purchasing decisions, Chain Store Age will now deliver retail leaders with the comprehensive retail technology information they need to help their companies succeed.

EnsembleIQ is committed to providing retail executives with actional insights to help run their businesses. Enhancing Chain Store Age enables EnsembleIQ to devote the critical resources needed to innovate and effectively provide the valuable news and trends that senior retail decision-makers need to succeed.

“As the retail business continues to evolve, EnsembleIQ has made the strategic decision to expand Chain Store Age to serve the former RIS News community,” said Gary Esposito, VP and Group Publisher, Chain Store Age. “With a strong reach into the C-suite, technology, operations, store planning, real estate and finance departments of retail companies, adding a new retail technology component to Chain Store Age makes it an even more powerful retail brand, serving all retail segments and channels.”

Prior to this current expansion, Chain Store Age also recently grew to engage the community formerly served by EnsembleIQ brand Retail Leader, in 2023.

Chain Store Age‘s expanded brand provides suppliers and solution providers with a dominant retail reach and audience. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Gary Esposito at gesposito@ensembleiq.com.



Subscribe to the Chain Store Age magazine here and its newsletters here.

About Chain Store Age

Chain Store Age is the leading source of news for retail executives, reporting on and analyzing trends and strategies in all areas of retail: omnichannel, technology, operations, marketing, finance, real estate, store design, construction and facilities management.

Chain Store Age is the only source whose reach includes every segment within retail, from e-commerce to brick and mortar: specialty stores, supermarket, drug, c-stores, home center & hardware, mass, discount, department and restaurant. Chain Store Age is the conduit between retail executives and innovative solution providers helping companies stay ahead of the ever-changing retail world.

Chain Store Age will celebrate its 100th year serving the retail industry in 2025.

Stay connected with Chain Store Age on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions, and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .

Media Contact

Joe Territo

Chief Strategy Officer

EnsembleIQ

jterrito@ensembleiq.com