Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Yuxi Attends Angola-China Business Forum

On March 16, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Yuxi attended the opening ceremony of the Angola-China Business Forum in Beijing. The forum was held by the Angolan government and Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, who is on a state visit to China, attended and addressed the opening ceremony.

President Lourenço spoke highly of the fruitful outcomes in bilateral relations and practical cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Angola and China more than 40 years ago as well as the important role played by Chinese enterprises in Angola's national development. He said, Angola continues to improve its business environment and expects more Chinese investors to help Angola diversify its economy and build Angola into a prosperous and modern country.

Liu Yuxi said, the two heads of state announced on Friday the elevation of China-Angola relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, marking a new stage of development in China-Angola relations. China will continue to take positive measures to encourage and support more capable and reputable Chinese companies to invest and do business in Angola to create more new highlights of cooperation. He expressed the hope that entrepreneurs of both sides will further broaden and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Angola and achieve more cooperation results.

