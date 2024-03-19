Hair Color Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Hair Color Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hair color market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $38.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Hair Color Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hair color market size is predicted to reach $38.01 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

The growth in the hair color market is due to the increase in spa and salon services. North America region is expected to hold the largest hair color market share. Major players in the hair color market include L'Oreal SA, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Revlon Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Hair Color Market Segments

• By Usage: Permanent Hair Color, Semi-Permanent Hair Color, Demi-Permanent Hair Color, Temporary Hair Color, Hair Highlights and Bleach

• By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• By Application: Total Gray Coverage, Touch-Up For Roots, Grays Highlighting

• By End-User: Male, Female, Unisex

• By Geography: The global hair color market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6950&type=smp

Hair colors are used to cover grey hairs, restore the original hair color, and change the structure and color of hair. Hair color refers to hair dye to highlight the hair, improve the overall appearance of the hair, and make it look more appealing. The hair color creates hues that reflect light and make the hair look more vibrant and bouncier.

Read More On The Hair Color Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hair-color-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hair Color Market Characteristics

3. Hair Color Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hair Color Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hair Color Market Size And Growth

……

27. Hair Color Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Hair Color Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

