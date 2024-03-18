Photolithography Equipment Market Set to Surge to $11.64 Billion by 2027 with 4.7% CAGR Growth

Photolithography Equipment Market

Photolithography Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

In terms of revenue, the photolithography equipment market is growing gradually, and is projected to sustain in the coming years. This is attributed to rapid penetration of Internet of Things.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photolithography Equipment Market by Process (Ultraviolet, Deep Ultraviolet, and Extreme Ultraviolet), Application (Front-end and Back-end), and Light Source (Mercury Lamp, Fluorine Laser, Excimer Laser, Pand Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

The global photolithography equipment market was valued at $8.04 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $11.64 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The fast-paced evolution of photolithography is a key enabler for the remarkable size reduction of semiconductor devices and circuits over last few decades. Various methods have been developed to pattern the devices at smaller dimensions than the wavelength used in the process. Moreover, the patterning wavelength itself has reduced, and is expected to reduce further in the near future. This reduction of wavelength has developed alternative light sources that enhance the photolithography process’s performance. Thus, photolithography is anticipated to an evolving technology.

The demand for photolithography equipment is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, owing to high demand for miniaturized electronic devices, rapid growth in semiconductor industry, and increase in trend of Internet of Things (IoT). However, limitation of photolithography process for curved surfaces is anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in investments to develop semiconductor fabrication facilities and upsurge in need for advanced consumer goods, which fuels the demand for more wafer production, are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the photolithography equipment market players.

Increased demand for medical electronics devices during the COVID-19 pandemic fuel the growth of ultraviolet photolithography equipment

Competitive Analysis:

The photolithography equipment industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the photolithography equipment market include,

● Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Pvt. Ltd.

● CANON, INC.

● NIKON METROLOGY NV

● Veeco Instruments Inc.

● ASML HOLDING N.V.

● SUSS MicroTec SE

● Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

● Limited, Osiris International GmbH

● S-Cubed, Inc.

● KLA CORPORATION

Top Impacting Factors:

The notable factors positively impacting the photolithography equipment market include high demand for miniaturized electronic devices, increase in trend of Internet of Things, and expansion of the semiconductor industry. However, limitations regarding photolithography for curved surfaces challenge the fabrication of flexible integrated circuits. This factor is expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, increase in investment in wafer fabrication equipment and materials is anticipated to offer potential growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

