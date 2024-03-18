IRTH Communications Sponsors 36th Annual ROTH Conference on March 17-19, 2024

IRTH to help showcase and support its dynamic client base at one of the nation’s largest small cap conferences

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRTH Communications, a full-service provider of investor relations, financial marketing, and strategic consulting services to high-growth small-cap companies, is pleased to announce its sponsorship at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, being held March 17–19, 2024 at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

The Annual Roth Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies. The event combines company presentations, Q&A sessions, and management 1-on-1 meetings to feature the most distinguished presenting companies across broad sectors, including consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial growth, metals & mining, sustainability, services, technology and more.

“Once again, we find ourselves at the forefront of an exciting opportunity to showcase our clients and their compelling investment theses. This year, we're thrilled to present a diverse lineup of companies spanning various growth sectors, offering investors unparalleled insights and opportunities. Equally significant are the relationships and lasting connections we're cultivating, where innovation thrives, ideas flourish, partnerships are forged, and investments are made,” commented Andrew Haag, Managing Partner of IRTH Communications.

About the 36th Annual Roth Conference

The 36th Annual ROTH Conference, hosted by Roth MKM, will be held on March 17–19, 2024 and feature senior executives from approximately 500 private and public companies from a wide variety of sectors, including AgTech, Consumer, Energy, Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Metals and Mining, Sustainability, Services, and Technology. The conference format comprises 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, on-demand presentations by companies that choose to pre-record them, and live entertainment.

The Annual ROTH Conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies. The event provides investors the opportunity to hear from and meet with executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including Consumer, Technology & Media, Sustainability & Industrial Growth, AgTech, Energy, Metals & Mining, Healthcare, and Services & Insurance.

For more information, visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_89809/conference_home.html.

About IRTH Communications

IRTH Communications assists entrepreneurs, corporate executives and investors in realizing their visions and achieving their goals by delivering effective investor relations, financial marketing and strategic consulting services. IRTH supports companies focused in a broad range of sectors by providing advisory services and direct access to investment funds and other industry professionals. The result is clients with better access to capital and more time to focus on their missions. To learn more about IRTH Communications, visit www.irthcommunications.com.

Contact: Robert Haag

IRTH Communications, LLC

401 Wilshire Boulevard

12th Floor, #111

Santa Monica, CA 90401

866-976-IRTH (4784)

info@irthcommunications.com



