Agiboo BV Joins Cultura Technologies

The acquisition enhances global reach in Sugar, Coffee, Cocoa, Grain & Oilseed, and deepens experience in Commodities Trading and Risk Management

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cultura Technologies (“Cultura”), has completed the acquisition of Agiboo BV, a leading commodity trade and risk management (CTRM) solution provider for global agribusinesses, specializing in cocoa, sugar, coffee, cotton, ethanol grains & oilseeds.



“We are excited to welcome Agiboo to Cultura,” said Rich Reynertson, President of Cultura, “Together, we will look to enhance global CTRM, leveraging Agiboo’s experience in the commodities industry and work within our collaborative circles across the supply chain to support our growing global customer base.”

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Harderwijk, The Netherlands, Agiboo BV was established by Jan van den Brom and Joep Wijers with a vision to revolutionize the CTRM industry. Their dedication to meeting users’ compliance, risk, and technical needs has positioned Agiboo as a trusted solution for the agribusinesses trading world.

Jan van den Brom will continue as Managing Director and Business Unit Leader, while Joep Wijers will remain as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

“We are excited about the possibilities this deal brings,” said Jan van den Brom, Founder of Agiboo, “Particularly in leveraging Cultura’s collaborative environment, global reach, and deep expertise in Agribusiness.”

Agiboo continues to operate autonomously while leveraging the collaborative environment that exists amongst Cultura’s existing businesses, existing customers, their best practices, financial strength, and 45+ years of Agri-Food domain knowledge.

About Cultura Technologies

Cultura brings together people, businesses, and technologies focused on building a thriving and resilient agri-food system. Globally, our insights help enable better decision-making across the entire food supply. For more information, visit www.culturatech.com or follow us on LinkedIn

For More Information

Michelle McCabe

VP, Marketing

Cultura Technologies

Michelle.mccabe@culturatech.com