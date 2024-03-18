Barnstead Missing Person Search

CONTACT:

Lieutenant Adam Cheney

603-271-3361

March 18, 2024

Barnstead, NH – On March 16, 2024, New Hampshire Fish and Game initiated a large-scale land search in the town of Barnstead, searching for any clues related to the disappearance of Ashley Turcotte, 33, of Barnstead. Turcotte has been missing since January 4, 2024. Search teams consisting of volunteers from the Pemi, Lakes Region, New England K9, and New Hampshire National Guard volunteer search and rescue teams assisted New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers in their search efforts.

A total of approximately 70 volunteers began searching around 8:30 a.m., conducting line searches in designated areas. Shortly before 11:00 a.m., a search team consisting of the newly organized New Hampshire National Guard volunteer search and rescue team along with Conservation Officers located a deceased body believed to be that of Turcotte. The body was located approximately a half mile from where her vehicle was found on the day she went missing in January. Confirmation on identity is still pending.

New Hampshire Fish and Game, along with their volunteer search and rescue teams, were assisted by the Barnstead Fire Department, Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, New Hampshire Red Cross, and Barnstead Police Department. New Hampshire Fish and Game would also like to thank citizens of Barnstead within the search area for their patience and assistance with volunteers while conducting their search efforts.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone that if you know anybody who is having mental health issues to contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by texting or calling 988