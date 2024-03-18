Sustainability in Transport & Logistics Market Size & Trends
Brooklyn, New York, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global sustainability in transport & logistics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2029.
The growth of global sustainability in the transport & logistics market is driven by increasing awareness of environmental impact among companies and governments, and the growing demand from consumers for eco-friendly practices.
Key Market Trends
- Electrification and Alternative Fuels: The shift towards electrification and the use of alternative fuels, such as hydrogen and biofuels, is gaining momentum. Companies are increasingly investing in electric vehicles (EVs) for transportation and delivery purposes, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating carbon emissions
- Data-driven Optimization and Efficiency: The integration of data analytics, IoT sensors, and artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing logistics operations, enabling companies to optimize routes, reduce fuel consumption, and minimize environmental impact. Real-time tracking and predictive analytics help companies make data-driven decisions to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance sustainability throughout the supply chain
- Collaboration and Stakeholder Engagement: Collaboration among stakeholders, including governments, businesses, suppliers, and consumers, is becoming increasingly important in driving sustainability initiatives in the transport and logistics market. There is growing consumer awareness and demand for eco-friendly products and services, prompting companies to prioritize sustainability and engage with stakeholders to meet evolving expectations
Key Market Insights
- As per the end-use outlook, the automotive segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sustainability in transport & logistics market from 2024 to 2029
- As per the business type outlook, the warehousing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sustainability in transport & logistics market from 2024 to 2029
- Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029
- CEVA Logistics, YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD., DSV, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group., FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics, Inc., Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. and Subsidiaries, GEODIS, and Bollor SE, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global sustainability in transport & logistics market
By End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Banking and Financial Services
- Retail and E-commerce
- Others
By Business Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- Warehousing
- Distribution
- Value Added Services
By Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- Storage
- Roadways Distribution
- Seaways Distribution
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central and South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
