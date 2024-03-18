Sustainability in Transport & Logistics Market Size & Trends

CEVA Logistics, YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD., DSV, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group., FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics, Inc., Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. and Subsidiaries, GEODIS, and Bollor SE, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global market.

Brooklyn, New York, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global sustainability in transport & logistics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2029.



The growth of global sustainability in the transport & logistics market is driven by increasing awareness of environmental impact among companies and governments, and the growing demand from consumers for eco-friendly practices.

Key Market Trends

Electrification and Alternative Fuels: The shift towards electrification and the use of alternative fuels, such as hydrogen and biofuels, is gaining momentum. Companies are increasingly investing in electric vehicles (EVs) for transportation and delivery purposes, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and mitigating carbon emissions

Data-driven Optimization and Efficiency: The integration of data analytics, IoT sensors, and artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing logistics operations, enabling companies to optimize routes, reduce fuel consumption, and minimize environmental impact. Real-time tracking and predictive analytics help companies make data-driven decisions to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance sustainability throughout the supply chain

Collaboration and Stakeholder Engagement: Collaboration among stakeholders, including governments, businesses, suppliers, and consumers, is becoming increasingly important in driving sustainability initiatives in the transport and logistics market. There is growing consumer awareness and demand for eco-friendly products and services, prompting companies to prioritize sustainability and engage with stakeholders to meet evolving expectations





Key Market Insights

As per the end-use outlook, the automotive segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sustainability in transport & logistics market from 2024 to 2029

As per the business type outlook, the warehousing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sustainability in transport & logistics market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

CEVA Logistics, YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD., DSV, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group., FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics, Inc., Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. and Subsidiaries, GEODIS, and Bollor SE, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global sustainability in transport & logistics market





By End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Banking and Financial Services

Retail and E-commerce

Others

By Business Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Warehousing

Distribution

Value Added Services





By Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Storage

Roadways Distribution

Seaways Distribution

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





