Brera Holdings Announces its “FENIX Trophy Final Four” Matches on Lake Garda May 10-12

Third Edition of the UEFA-Recognized Social Impact Soccer Tournament famously called the “Champions League for Amateurs” by BBC Sport

DUBLIN, Ireland and MILAN, Italy, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FENIX Trophy Tournament, called the "Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, a property created, owned and operated by Brera Holdings PLC ("Brera" and Nasdaq: BREA) which is formally recognized by UEFA, has announced its “Final Four” host location and dates. After last year’s exciting final stage played in Milan’s legendary San Siro Stadium setting, the third edition of the tournament, which has expanded to 12 iconic non-professional teams from 10 different countries to convey a new vision of football, will be held from May,10 to 12 in Desenzano del Garda, an idyllic town located on the southern shore of Northern Italy’s beautiful Lake Garda. The 'Tre Stelle' stadium will host the semi-finals and finals.



“We are excited to bring football fans of the FENIX Trophy teams to Lake Garda for a Champions League-like tournament brought to you by Brera,” said Brera Holdings CEO Pierre Galoppi. “The 2024 lineup of teams represents the very best of the UK and Europe for social impact soccer, a category defined, created and led by Brera FC over its nearly 25 years of existence,” he concluded. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly, European, Non-professional, Innovative, Xenial."

Currently only Lewes FC (England), a community club devoted to the drive for gender equality through the Equality FC project supported by Nike, is certain of its trip to Italy. Also in the hunt is United of Manchester (England), a supporter-owned and democratically run club famously created by Manchester United fans after that club’s takeover by the Glazer family in May 2005 with the motto “our club, our rules.” The Prague Raptors (Czech Republic), very active in supporting projects such as Farenet, HerGameToo, and Football v Homophobia, as well as children-focused charities, is expected to make a run for the finals. London-based Enfield Town, first fan-owned club set up in British football in 2001, is also one step away from qualifying.

The two semi-finals will be played on Friday May 10 at 6.30 p.m. and 9.00 p.m. Sunday May 12 will be entirely dedicated to the championship finals. The third v. fourth place final will start at 2.00pm, and the decisive first v. second place final will kick off at 4.30 p.m.

Given the international appeal of the FENIX Trophy teams, and the high attendance expected, based on the previous editions and the active fanbases of this edition’s qualified teams, Brera Holdings has partnered with Frigerio Viaggi Tour Operators to create a variety of packages for the fans, all available on the FENIX ​​Trophy official website.

Along with hotel accommodations, the packages include tickets for all the Final Four matches, a commemorative FENIX ​​Trophy scarf, and admission at the FENIX ​​Trophy Beer & Food Village and to an exclusive Saturday night party.

Fans can also follow the Final Four live on the FENIX ​​Trophy TV channel.

For press accreditations, send an email to press.office@fenixtrophy.eu

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a non-professional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly European Non-professional Innovative Xenial." BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy "the Champions League for amateurs," and Brera FC hosted the 2023 finals at Milan's legendary San Siro Stadium. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association at its IMPACT 22 Conference named Brera FC as its award recipient for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. Brera Tchumene FC won its post-season tournament and in November 2023 was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions.

In June 2023, Brera acquired a strategic stake in Manchester United PLC, a portion of which was subject to a tender offer by Sir Jim Radcliffe and sold at a 74% realized gain. In July 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, which became Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumed in March 2024. In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi-club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company's Nasdaq-listed shares. In February 2024 the Brera Holdings Advisory Board was established with MLS founder and World Cup director Alan Rothenberg, luxury lifestyle executive Massimo Ferragamo, sports business leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, and Italian football icon Giuseppe Rossi. Brera Holdings PLC is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com

