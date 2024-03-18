MERGER INVESTIGATION: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Fairness of the Proposed Buyout of HireRight Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HRT) Shareholders for $14.35 Per Share

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HRT) (“HireRight”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On February 16, 2024, HireRight announced that it had agreed to be acquired by investment funds affiliated with General Atlantic, L.P. and Stone Point Capital LLC at a price of $14.35 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, HireRight investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation thus far has revealed that the process leading up to the announcement of the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process as well as the consideration appear unfair to the company’s shareholders.

HireRight stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/hireright-holdings-corp/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

