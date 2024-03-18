MERGER INVESTIGATION: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Fairness of the Proposed Buyout of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Shareholders for $9.55 Per Share

PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) (“Carrols”) on behalf of the company’s shareholders.



On January 16, 2024, Carrols announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Restaurant Brands International Inc. at a price of $9.55 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Carrols’ shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation thus far has revealed that the process leading up to the announcement of the merger appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process as well as the consideration appear unfair to the company’s shareholders. Notably, immediately prior to the announcement of the proposed transaction, at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target for Carrols’ shares at $13.00 per share.

Carrols shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/carrols-restaurant-group/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this transaction.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

