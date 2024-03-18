Gaia Launches Gaia+, the World’s Most Extensive Streaming Platform for Transformation

Platform Provides Access to 8,000+ Inspirational Documentaries and Series, Immersive Workshops, Live Events, and Guided Programs with Expert Teachers

BOULDER, Colo., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, today announced the launch of Gaia+ an evolution of Gaia’s premium membership tier, creating the world’s most extensive streaming platform for transformation, spiritual growth and consciousness expansion.



Available across mobile and connected TV devices, Gaia+ not only provides members access to immersive workshops and live events, but also includes guided programs featuring the foremost experts in personal development and healing along with 8,000+ inspirational documentaries and series, all in one place.

“At Gaia, we pride ourselves on supporting a growing community of individuals seeking personal transformation and spiritual growth,” said James Colquhoun, Gaia CEO. “Whether members are searching for techniques to elevate their consciousness or to navigate life’s most difficult challenges, it is crucial that they find access to expert teachers and inspiring content on their journey. With Gaia+, we’ve opened a new world of possibilities for our users to expand joy, healing, and happiness in their lives. We’re confident that this platform is an important step towards achieving our goals as we strive to deepen our connection with our members and our community.”

Gaia+ is meticulously crafted to empower the community on their personal transformation journey by providing expert guides who offer supportive guidance every step of the way. These guides offer members the opportunities and techniques to find purpose, release emotional baggage, rediscover joy, build resilience, alleviate stress, and manifest abundance, among other strategies. Gaia is consistently curating new events, guides and experts, with fresh content frequently uploaded to the platform to add to the world’s largest conscious media library.

Foundational Content Library

Subscribers can enjoy:

Immersive Workshops & Live Events: Gaia events can be livestreamed from anywhere in the world. Unlock accelerated growth learning from the world’s top experts. Connect with other attendees and submit questions to presenters during exclusive live Q&A sessions. Participate live or watch at one’s own pace on demand.

Gaia events can be livestreamed from anywhere in the world. Unlock accelerated growth learning from the world’s top experts. Connect with other attendees and submit questions to presenters during exclusive live Q&A sessions. Participate live or watch at one’s own pace on demand. Guided Programs: Gaia subscribers can access world-class expert teachers inside Gaia’s brand new, immersive learning experiences as they guide subscribers through step-by-step personal transformation techniques.

Gaia subscribers can access world-class expert teachers inside Gaia’s brand new, immersive learning experiences as they guide subscribers through step-by-step personal transformation techniques. Upcoming Events : Sacred Geometry for Higher Consciousness

June 22 – 23, 2024 Ancient Civilizations Conference

August 17 – 18, 2024 Gene Keys: Unlocking Your Incarnation Codes

September 28 – 29, 2024

: Original Series Content : Gaia produces dozens of exclusive and original series on topics subscribers won’t find on mainstream media platforms — the nature of the universe, ancient wisdom, the unexplained, alternative healing, and more.

: Gaia produces dozens of exclusive and original series on topics subscribers won’t find on mainstream media platforms — the nature of the universe, ancient wisdom, the unexplained, alternative healing, and more. Award-Winning Documentaries and Films : Gaia’s library contains thousands of critically acclaimed documentaries, inspirational films, and thought-provoking shorts available on demand.

: Gaia’s library contains thousands of critically acclaimed documentaries, inspirational films, and thought-provoking shorts available on demand. Yoga & Meditation Classes for All Levels : Gaia leads hundreds of yoga and meditation classes to gain flexibility, energy, and better sleep taught by expert teachers. For every level, beginner to advanced.

: Gaia leads hundreds of yoga and meditation classes to gain flexibility, energy, and better sleep taught by expert teachers. For every level, beginner to advanced. Healthy Recipe Library: Gaia’s subscribers can explore a curated library of healthy and delicious recipes from world-class chefs and health experts.

Enhanced Subscriber Accessibility

Gaia+ offers subscribers high-quality and exclusive content with up to three individual user profiles – allowing everyone to have their own playlist and personalized AI-powered recommendations. Consumers can subscribe to Gaia+ directly at Gaia.com or via in-app purchase from the following partner platforms and devices:

Apple (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV)

Google (Android phones, Android TV devices, Google Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices)

Roku (Roku® streaming players and Roku TV™ models)

Amazon (Fire TV Devices, Fire TV Edition Smart TVs, and Fire Tablets)

Unlocking Value for Gaia+ Subscribers

Learning from world-class experts would normally cost thousands of dollars in expensive travel, accommodation, tuition fees and more. Now, subscribers can access a world of exclusive programming at their fingertips – available anywhere, anytime.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s total library includes over 10,000 titles — in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German), over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

