Blockchain Intelligence Group Exposes Small-Cap Company Investment Scams Involving Digital Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , and Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero today announces a significant public service initiative. This initiative is aimed at aiding small capitalization companies in safeguarding against investment fraud. BIGG reassures its stakeholders that it remains untouched by any such fraudulent activities. This announcement is fueled by critical insights gained through open-source intelligence and firsthand accounts of fraud victims.



The Anatomy of Investment Scams

Investment scams, while varied in their complexity, exploit the universal desire for quick financial gains. These schemes often involve direct communication through emails, texts, or social media, enticing victims with the promise of investment in exchange for a surety in digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, or USDC. The scammers may fake legitimacy through fabricated web presences and insist on upfront payments in digital currency. Individuals and companies must remain vigilant and conduct thorough due diligence before proceeding with any investment offer.

Immediate Action Required for Scam Victims

Blockchain Intelligence Group is also warning of specific threats like the Meta-Mask Wallet Drainer Malware, targeting the corporate officers of small-cap companies. The way Meta-Mask Wallet Drainer Malware is a malicious tool or script that is specially designed to transfer or redirect cryptocurrency from a victim's wallet to that under the control of an attacker. Illicit actors gain access to the victim's computer by sending them a file (such as a finders fee agreement) that has this malware embedded within it. Taking immediate action is imperative for any suspected scam victims. If a victim suspects they have any potentially infected computers they should seek advice from a qualified IT person.

Any victim, once it's clear a scam has occurred, should follow a process that involves prompt notification to their local law enforcement. The next notification should be to Blockchain Intelligence Group, which will begin to follow every move the scammers make on the blockchain. This is a fee-based service offered by Blockchain Intelligence Group. This will give law enforcement the time needed to get familiar with the case and make notifications to involve digital asset exchange providers.

Meta-Mask Wallet Drainer Malware theft:



QLUE showing the flow of funds.

Data Is The Key to Success

Leveraging over 30 billion data points from both on-chain and open-source intelligence, along with our advanced analytics platform, QLUE, we provide unparalleled capabilities in monitoring digital asset transactions. This technology, coupled with our dedicated team of digital asset investigators, enables continuous tracking and eventually leads to the unmasking and apprehension of culprits. Our recent successes include the interruption of scams aimed at small-cap CEOs, resulting in the freezing of fraudulent assets across multiple exchanges pending further legal action.

Addressing the Law Enforcement Dilemma

We recognize the obstacles law enforcement faces in digital asset investigations, mostly due to a lack of specialized training and access to competent data analytics tools. Blockchain Intelligence Group is committed to bridging this gap by offering our resources, software, and expertise to assist law enforcement agencies in effectively combating the $4.5 billion investment scam industry.

Proactive Defense Against Digital Asset Scams by Blockchain Intelligence Group

Blockchain Intelligence Group, a leader in digital asset forensic analysis and data analytics, is eager to share updates on its specialized, fee-based investigation services. These services have recently been instrumental in thwarting numerous sophisticated digital asset frauds targeting small-cap enterprises, highlighting the effectiveness of prompt and decisive action. Engaging Blockchain Intelligence Group within 24 hours of a suspicious activity significantly enhances the chances of tracking and unmasking fraudsters, thereby enabling law enforcement to recover and return stolen assets.

A Stand Against Digital Asset Crimes

As digital assets gain prominence, so does the potential for exploitation by criminals. Blockchain Intelligence Group remains dedicated to combating these threats, protecting the integrity and assets of diligent companies and individuals across the globe.

