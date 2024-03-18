UK’s Largest BID Operator Primera Teams Up with ARHT for Holographic Showcase of London at Prestigious MIPIM Conference

TORONTO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (TSXV: ART) (OTCQB: ARHTF), a global leader in the development of high-quality, low-latency hologram and digital content, announced a revolutionary collaboration with the UK’s largest operator of Business Improvement Districts (BIDs), Primera, for the MIPIM real estate conference, which took place from March 12 to 15 in Cannes, France. MIPIM, the premier event in real estate, attracted a global audience, offering cities and nations a stage to present their investment propositions.



Leading up to the MIPIM conference, ARHT supported Primera in capturing approximately thirty influential personalities as holograms, each from one of the 12 central London neighborhoods Primera represents, reflecting London's diverse creative and economic vitality. This colorful lineup, showcasing the faces of London's progress—including the Minister for London Greg Hands, the Lord Mayor of the City of London, distinguished artists, and esteemed business leaders—puts forward a panoramic view of London’s vibrant culture and innovative spirit.

The Minister for London's speech, encapsulated via ARHT’s proprietary CAPSULE technology, was the centerpiece of Primera’s reception at the Cannes event on Wednesday evening, March 12. Minister Hands remarked, “For decades, London has been at the forefront of innovation. This cooperation between ARHT and Primera is a fantastic demonstration of how the latest advances in technology can help us showcase the capital’s strengths to the world,” commenting on the significance of the initiative’s role in reinforcing London as an epicenter for technology and creative intellect.

James North, Director of Public Affairs and Insight at Primera, emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, "The Primera portfolio represents the breadth of exciting neighborhoods that makes London one of the best cities in the world, from the City of London in the east to Whitehall and Westminster in the west, and it was fantastic to be able to showcase that diversity through ARHT’s CAPSULE. Bringing together individuals with a unique take on the city they call home is something we wouldn’t have been able to do without ARHT and it no doubt brought to life the city we all love so much, making it clear for all to see what great investment opportunities London has on offer.”

“This unique partnership with Primera for MIPIM 2024 was a testament to the power of ARHT holographic technology to bring London’s icons and thinkers onto the world stage,” said Larry O’Reilly, CEO of ARHT. “Our holographic solutions break down the confines of physical space, enabling immersive insights and exchanges that span continents and cultures, reflecting our commitment to innovation and global networking.”

The extraordinary showcase awaited MIPIM attendees and members of the press at the City of London’s exhibition space, promising a convergence of innovation, tradition, and the spirit of London brought together through state-of-the-art holographic presentations.

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

ARHT trades under the symbol "ART" on the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the intention to exercise convertible securities of the Company; disclosure related to the Company's sales funnel; the Company's technology; the potential uses for the Company's technology; the future planned events using the Company's technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company's technology; and interest from parties in ARHT's products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.