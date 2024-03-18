Nanox to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on April 1, 2024

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, before market open on Monday, April 1, 2024. Erez Meltzer, Chief Executive Officer, and Ran Daniel, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review these results and provide a business update beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Interested parties may register for the conference call using the following link: Nanox Q4 Earnings Call Registration. You may access the live webcast of the conference call by using the following link: Nanox Q4 Earnings Call Webcast. The link will also be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Nanox website at Events and Presentations.

