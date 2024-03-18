Mice Model Market is Expected to Reach $2.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mice Model market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.5 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $2.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors like growing investments and fundings in the field of drug discovery & development and increasing healthcare expenditure by developing countries are driving the growth of mice model market. Advancements in mice model, driven by breakthroughs in genetic engineering, are revolutionizing drug development and personalizing patient treatment. This is reshaping the pharmaceutical industry, fostering a more targeted and efficient approach to drug discovery and delivery.

Mice Model Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $1.5 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $2.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Model Type & Service, Technology, Therapeutic Area, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Rising demand for disease specific mice models Key Market Driver Rising demand for personalized medicines in oncology

Based on model type & service, the mice model market is segmented into model type & service. The model type segment is further sub-segmented as inbred mice, genetically engineered mice, hybrid/congenic mice, and outbred mice. The services are further sub-segmented as breeding, cryopreservation, rederivation, quarantine, and other services. Model type segment accounted for the largest share of the global mice model market in 2023. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the ability of mice models to accurately mimic human diseases and conditions, enabling researchers to study disease mechanisms and test potential treatments in a controlled environment.

Based on technology, the mice model market is segmented into CRISPR/CAS9, microinjection, embryonic stem cell injection, nuclear transfer, and other technologies. In 2023, CRISPR/CAS9 accounted for the largest share of the mice model market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to a more efficient and streamlined approach to gene editing compared to traditional methods. It allows for rapid generation of genetically modified mice, reducing the time and resources required for breeding and phenotyping studies. Additionally, increased availability of funds, investments, and grants, are anticipated to propel the market for CRISPR/CAS9 technology in the forecast period.

Based on therapeutic area, the mice model market is segmented into oncology, neurology, metabolic diseases, immunology, cardiovascular diseases, and other diseases. In 2023, oncology accounted for largest share of the mice model market due to the increasing prevalence of cancer which is increasing the fundings for cancer research. Moreover, growing cancer research activities are expected to drive the demand of the segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the mice model market has been segmented into drug discovery & development, research application, and personalized medicine. In 2023, drug discovery & development accounted for the largest market share owing to increasing demand for advanced drug products for the treatment of chronic and rare diseases.

Based on end user, the mice model market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and CROs and CDMOs. In 2023, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the mice model market. The growing research activities, supported by rising fundings for research & development of novel drug therapies drives the growth of mice model market among pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

The key regional markets for the global mice model market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing research funding and government initiatives for promoting precision medicine, abundant infrastructure, and the presence of leading key players in the region. However, during the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Factors such as the increasing research activities in the field of genetic engineering and increasing research fundings, investments and collaborations by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the pre-clinical research studies are projected to drive the growth of mice model market in Asia Pacific.

Mice Model market major players covered in the report, such as:

Charles River Laboratories (US)

Inotiv (US)

THE JACKSON LABORATORY (US)

GemPharmatech (China)

Cyagen (US)

Shanghai Model Organisms Center, Inc. (China)

JSR Corporation (Japan)

Biocytogen (China)

TRANS GENIC INC. (Japan)

Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US)

TransCure bioServices (France)

Harbour BioMed (China)

Marshall BioResources (US)

genOway (France)

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd. (India)

ingenious targeting laboratory (US)

Janvier Labs (France)

Applied StemCell (US)

Creative Animodel (US)

JOINN Laboratories Co., Ltd. (China)

Creative Biolabs (US)

Crescendo Biologics (UK)

Aragen Life Sciences (India)

PolyGene (Switzerland)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the mice model market into the following segments:

Mice Model Market, by Model Type & Service

Model Type Inbred Mice Genetically Engineered Mice Hybrid/Congenic Mice Outbred Mice

Service Breeding Cryopreservation Rederivation Quarantine Other services



Mice Model Market, by Technology

CRISPR/CAS9

Microinjection

Embryonic Stem cell Injection

Nuclear Transfer

Other Technologies

Mice Model Market, by Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Metabolic Diseases

Immunology

Neurology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Other Therapeutic Diseases

Mice Model Market, by Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Research Application

Personalized Medicine

Mice Model Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

CROs & CDMOs

Mice Model Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa Middle East GCC Countries Saudi Arabia United Ara Emirates Rest of GCC Countries Rest of Middle East (RoME)

Africa

Key Market Stakeholders:

Manufacturers and distributors of mice model products

Mice model service providers

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Market research and consulting firms

R&D centers

Researchers and scientists

Regulatory authorities & institutions

Academic & research institutes

CROs & CDMOs

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global mice model market based on model type & service, technology, therapeutic area, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to six main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

To profile the key players in the global mice model market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations in the mice model market

To benchmark players in the mice model market using the “Company Evaluation Matrix” framework, which analyzes market players based on various parameters, including product portfolio, geographic reach, and market share

