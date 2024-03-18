$10.4+ Bn Graft Versus Host Disease Market | at 13.5% CAGR: Globally, by 2031

"Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing region globally in the graft versus host disease (GVHD) market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global graft versus host disease (GVHD) market is witnessing significant growth propelled by various factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, advancements in treatment options, and rising geriatric population. According to a report by Allied Market Research, titled 'Graft Versus Host Disease Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031', the market is anticipated to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Key Players:

Several prominent players operate in the global GVHD market, including 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐕𝐢𝐞, 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐡𝐢 𝐊𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐢, 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥 𝐌𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐛𝐛, 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐊𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐏𝐋𝐂, 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐲𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐤 & 𝐂𝐨, 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬, 𝐏𝐟𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐟𝐢. These companies are actively involved in developing innovative products and expanding their market presence to capitalize on the growing demand for GVHD treatments.

Factors Driving Market Growth:

One of the primary drivers of the GVHD market is the escalating prevalence of nephrological, leukemia, myeloma, and lymphoma cancers. As the incidence of these diseases rises globally, there is a corresponding increase in the number of bone marrow transplants performed to treat them. This surge in transplant procedures directly contributes to the expansion of the GVHD market.

Additionally, advancements in diagnostic measures and the approval of novel treatments are augmenting market growth. With improved diagnostic tools, healthcare professionals can better identify and manage GVHD, leading to increased demand for therapeutic interventions. Furthermore, the approval of new drugs, such as Jakafi by Incyte Corporation, provides patients with more effective treatment options, driving market expansion.

Regional Insights:

The North America region dominated the GVHD market in 2021, owing to factors such as a higher number of organ donations, increased allogeneic transplantation procedures, and a rising incidence of cancer. However, Asia-Pacific is poised for significant growth during the forecast period. The region's expanding geriatric population and the consequent need for transplants are driving demand for GVHD medications like corticosteroids and monoclonal antibodies. Additionally, the development of new medicines to address unmet medical needs and the growing demand for personalized medicine further propel market growth in Asia-Pacific.

