ManTech Appoints Christopher Copeland as Chief Digital Officer

HERNDON, Va., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, has named Christopher Copeland as the company’s Chief Digital Officer. Reporting to Executive Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, Joseph Cubba, Copeland will lead ManTech’s strategic approach to delivering digital transformation for clients in the Defense, Intelligence Community and Federal Civilian sectors.



“As a proven force in transforming technology enterprise-wide for government, Chris belongs to one of the most elite groups in technology – individuals who stand as powerhouses of innovation,” said Joe Cubba, EVP and Chief Growth Officer. “That quality makes him the perfect match for ManTech.”

Copeland joins ManTech from Accenture Federal Services where he most recently served as Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer. In this role he architected a future-looking technology vision that drove sales of cloud, cybersecurity and AI solutions to 15 Executive Branch departments and 60 agencies. Among his many signature achievements, Copeland served as the technology and operations lead for Healthcare.gov, providing technical direction that ensured the success of this landmark government program.

“In a career spanning more than 25 years, Chris Copeland is recognized in our industry as a leading expert in emerging technologies that accelerate mission performance and drive revenue growth,” said Matt Tait, ManTech CEO and President. “At ManTech he will play an instrumental role in directing and developing next generation technology solutions that solve our clients’ toughest challenges today. His work will be mapped to their future needs, amplifying our company’s industry leadership.”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

ManTech

Executive Director, External Communications

(M) 571.446.7550

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ec8e978-da41-4889-b3f5-103d811028dc