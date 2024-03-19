Vision Capital Growth Fund

Vision Capital Launches Innovative Fund Targeting AI and Advanced Robotics, Building on Five Years of Outstanding Benchmark Performance

WILMINGTON, DE, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Capital Announces Launch of Groundbreaking AI and Advanced Robotics Fund

Vision Capital, a pioneering force in innovative investment solutions, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its new venture, the Vision Capital Disruptive Technologies Fund, this August 2024. Focused on harnessing the vast potential within the domains of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced robotics, this fund aims to position itself at the forefront of technological innovation and investment.

Vision Capital's decision to launch this AI-focused fund is a direct response to the exceptional performance and insights garnered from its original Vision Capital Growth Fund, which saw significant returns from AI-related investments. The Vision Capital Disruptive Technologies Fund seeks to capitalize on this revolution, offering investors an opportunity to engage with companies that are at the leading edge of these transformative technologies.

Echoing the successful fee structure of its predecessor, Vision Capital reaffirms its commitment to aligning the company’s success with that of its investors. The fund will uphold a performance-based fee model, eschewing traditional sales or redemption fees. This policy underscores Visio Capital’s confidence in the fund’s potential and its dedication to fostering transparent, trust-based relationships with investors.

"The Vision Capital Disruptive Technologies Fund is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our belief in the transformative power of AI and advanced robotics," stated Robert Goldstein, CIO of Vision Capital. "As we launch this fund in August 2024, we are not just offering an investment product; we are inviting our clients to join us in a journey towards the future. Our performance-based fee model is a reflection of our investor-first approach, ensuring that our interests are perfectly aligned with those of our clients."

The fund is set to open for investment in August 2024, welcoming participation from both existing clients and new investors who wish to explore the dynamic potential of AI and robotics within their investment portfolios.

About Vision Capital:

Vision Capital, known for its strategic investments in technology and beyond, consistently delivers strong returns. With its Vision Capital Growth Fund surpassing benchmarks for five years, the firm demonstrates its commitment to excellence. For more, visit our website https://www.visioncapitalgf.com