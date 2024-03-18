HANDEL’S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM OPENS FLAGSHIP SOUTH CAROLINA STORE
Family-owned location celebrates Clemson's arrival with weekend long festivities, starting March 22CLEMSON, SC, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handel’s ventures into Tiger territory! Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, serving handcrafted ice cream since 1945, is entering a new market with the opening of its first store in South Carolina. The Clemson Scoop Shop, led by franchisees Jim and Michelle Belcher, will proudly stand as the flagship store for the Palmetto State. The legacy brand is bringing its freshly made, fun-filled ice cream flavors to 391 College Ave., Suite 103, and celebrating with a Grand Opening celebration on Friday, March 22, 2024.
The March 22 festivities kick off at 1:00 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by face painting and live music! Plus, guests will have a chance to win free ice cream for a year all weekend!
Franchise owners Jim and Michelle Belcher are making this historic move for Handel’s and helping them enter the South Carolina market. Both Jim and Michelle have backgrounds in education, with Michelle teaching 5th grade and Jim having served as a college president and professor of political science. Jim currently works as a part-time professor at Erskine Theological Seminary and will be teaching a class on leadership in the upcoming spring.
Their connection with Handel’s started when their daughters, Lindsay and Meghan, who took jobs at the Pasadena, CA location. This led to a unique family venture in South Carolina.
“We chose Handel’s because it’s the best ice cream on the planet! Our journey started when our daughters, Lindsay and Meghan, were working at the Pasadena Handel’s and having an amazing experience working on their team enjoying the friendships, the comradery, and the amazing leadership training. We felt like this was the kind of franchise we wanted to be part of and now we are,” said Jim Belcher, Co-Owner of the Clemson Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “We are incredibly proud to open the very first Handel’s in our state and support the brand’s growth.”
The Clemson Handel’s will extend its Grand Opening fun into the weekend. The store will offer face painting on March 23 and 24 from 1:30-4:30 pm each day.
The new location boasts 1,800 sq. ft. and will serve up local and seasonal flavors including Black Cherry, Buckeye, Coffee Chocolate Chip, Graham Central Station, Peppermint Stick, Salty Caramel Truffle, and more. The store will offer dine-in, pickup, delivery, and catering.
The Clemson location will be open Sunday–Wednesday from Noon–10 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday from Noon-11 p.m.
“South Carolina’s upstate is an area we were interested in moving to and when we discovered that Handel’s was looking to develop in this area, we jumped at the opportunity,” said Michelle Belcher, Co-Owner of the Clemson Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream. “Our new store is just blocks from the University and we are excited to service this community and share our amazing and delicious ice cream.”
For more information about the Clemson Handel’s, visit www.handelsicecream.com/store/clemson or follow them on Instagram or Facebook @handelsclemson.
About Handel's Homemade Ice Cream
Handel's Homemade Ice Cream has been in the business of making and selling fresh ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the Handel’s legacy was created by Alice Handel and Lenny Fisher, who grew the brand from a single Scoop Shop into a flourishing chain using fresh ingredients and upholding a commitment to quality. Each batch of Handel's ice cream is made fresh daily, using Alice's original methods and recipes. There are 48 flavors available daily and more than 140 flavors that rotate seasonally.
In 2023 and 2024, Handel's ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its "Fast & Serious," a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand is also recognized by TasteAtlas for one of the top 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams of the World.
Handel's has been named #1 Ice Cream on the Planet by National Geographic, one of the Top 10 Best Ice Cream Businesses by USA Today, one of the Top 500 Restaurants in America by Nation's Restaurant News and Top 500 Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine.
Handel's currently has 128 locations across 12 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.
