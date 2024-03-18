Submit Release
Aruna Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON and ATHENS, Ga., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in neural exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Stephen From, Chief Executive Officer of Aruna Bio, will be presenting a corporate overview at upcoming investor conferences.

Conference and presentation details are as follows:

RESI (Redefining Early Stage Investments) South—March 25, 2024

  • Format: Corporate Presentation
  • Session Details: Therapeutics and Drug Delivery Systems, beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: The Whitley Hotel Atlanta Buckhead, Atlanta, GA

MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference—April 3-4, 2024

  • Format: Corporate Presentation
  • Location: 55 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 

If you are interested in meeting with management during the conference, please reach out to your conference representative or Aruna directly by contacting Noah Gilman, Senior Business Development Associate at ngilman@arunabio.com.

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is revolutionizing CNS treatment with its proprietary neural exosome platform, targeting neurological conditions such as ALS, Alzheimer's, and stroke. Their lead product, AB126, demonstrates multiple biological activities, including crossing the blood-brain barrier, neuroprotection, and reducing neuro-inflammation, with potential for broad applicability across neurological diseases. The company's in-house cGMP facility supports their pipeline from early development to clinical trials. Aruna Bio's strategic approach includes leveraging their platform for drug delivery and exploring combination therapies, setting a foundation for addressing unmet needs in CNS treatment.

Investor Contact:

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


