SKYX to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

MIAMI, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) (d/b/a "SKYX Technologies"), a highly disruptive platform technology company with over 77 pending and issued patents globally, and over 60 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard, announced today that management will participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held March 17-19, 2024 in Dana Point, California.



Founder and Executive Chairman Rani Kohen and Co-CEO Lenny Sokolow will host one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors and analysts on Monday, March 18th and Tuesday, March 19th.

For further details, invitation requests, or to arrange a one-on-one meeting, please email ononone@roth.com or reach out to your ROTH MKM Representative, or contact the SKYX investor relations team directly at ir@skyplug.com.

About SKYX Platforms Corp. As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 77 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications as well as over 60 lighting and home decor websites. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn .

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

jramson@pcgadvisory.com